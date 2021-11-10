Log in
    ELTK   IL0010828411

ELTEK LTD.

(ELTK)
Eltek Sets Earnings Release Date and Conference Call to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 17, 2021 - Form 6-K

11/10/2021 | 07:07am EST
Eltek Sets Earnings Release Date and Conference Call to
Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 17, 2021

Management to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel, November 10, 2021 Eltek Ltd. (NasdaqCM: ELTK- News), a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards, announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, before the market opens. Eltek's financial results will be released over the news wires and will be posted on its corporate website at: www.nisteceltek.com.
On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Eltek will conduct a conference call to discuss the results. The call will feature remarks by Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer and Alon Mualem, Chief Financial Officer.
To participate, please call the following teleconference numbers. Please allow for additional time to connect prior to the call:
United States: 1-888-723-3164
Israel: 03- 9180691
International: +972-3-9180691

At:
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
5:30 a.m. Pacific Time
15:30 p.m. Israel Time

A replay of the call will be available through the Investor Info section on Eltek's corporate website at http://www.nisteceltek.com approximately 24 hours after the conference call is completed and will be archived for 30 days.

About Eltek
Eltek - "Innovation Across the Board", is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), and is the Israeli leader in this industry. PCBs are the core circuitry of most electronic devices. Eltek specializes in the manufacture and supply of complex and high quality PCBs, HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. Eltek is ITAR compliant and has AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics certifications. Its customers include leading companies in the defense, aerospace and medical industries in Israel, the United States, Europe and Asia.
Eltek was founded in 1970. The Company's headquarters, R&D, production and marketing center are located in Israel. Eltek also operates through its subsidiaries in North America and by agents and distributors in Europe, India, South Africa and South America.
For more information, visit Eltek's web site at www.nisteceltek.com.
Investor Contact:
Alon Mualem
Chief Financial Officer
alonm@nisteceltek.com
+972-3-9395023

Disclaimer

Eltek Ltd. published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 12:06:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
