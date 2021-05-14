Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Eltek Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELTK   IL0010828411

ELTEK LTD.

(ELTK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Management to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (Form 6-K)

05/14/2021 | 02:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Management to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel, May 13, 2021 Eltek Ltd. (NasdaqCM: ELTK- News), a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of Printed Circuit Boards, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2021, before the market opens on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Eltek's financial results will be released over the news wires and will be posted on its corporate website at: www.nisteceltek.com.
On Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Eltek will conduct a conference call to discuss the results. The call will feature remarks by Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer and Alon Mualem, Chief Financial Officer.
To participate, please call the following teleconference numbers. Please allow for additional time to connect prior to the call:
United States: 1-888-723-3164
Israel: 03- 9180691
International: +972-3-9180691

At:
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
5:30 a.m. Pacific Time
15:30 p.m. Israel Time

A replay of the call will be available through the Investor Info section on Eltek's corporate website at http://www.nisteceltek.com approximately 24 hours after the conference call is completed and will be archived for 30 days.

About Eltek
Eltek - 'Innovation Across the Board', is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), and is the Israeli leader in this industry. PCBs are the core circuitry of most electronic devices. Eltek specializes in the manufacture and supply of complex and high quality PCBs, HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. Eltek is ITAR compliant and has AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics certifications. Its customers include leading companies in the defense, aerospace and medical industries in Israel, the United States, Europe and Asia.
Eltek was founded in 1970. The Company's headquarters, R&D, production and marketing center are located in Israel. Eltek also operates through its subsidiary in North America and by agents and distributors in Europe, India, South Africa and South America.
For more information, visit Eltek's web site at www.nisteceltek.com.
Forward Looking Statement
Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to statements regarding expected results in future quarters, risks in product and technology development and rapid technological change, risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the sales cycle, changing economic conditions, the availability of raw materials and other risk factors detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
Investor Contact:
Alon Mualem
Chief Financial Officer
alonm@nisteceltek.com
+972-3-9395023

Disclaimer

Eltek Ltd. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 18:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ELTEK LTD.
02:05pMANAGEMENT TO HOLD A CONFERENCE CALL : 30 a.m. Eastern Time (Form 6-K)
PU
05/13ELTEK  : Sets Earnings Release Date and Conference Call to Report First Quarter ..
PR
04/12ELTEK  : Intention to apply for a Land in Northern Israel to Build a Second Prod..
PU
04/12ELTEK  : Announces its Intention to apply for a Land in Northern Israel to Build..
PR
04/04ELTEK  : Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
03/25ELTEK  : Annual Report (SEC Filing - 20-F)
PU
03/08ELTEK  : reports goverment grants FINAL
PU
02/22ELTEK  : reports shortage of key raw material FINAL
PU
2020ELTEK  : Earnings Flash (ELTK) ELTEK Reports Q3 Revenue $9.3M
MT
2020ELTEK  : Pr q4-2019 final
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 36,7 M - -
Net income 2020 2,61 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6,45 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,67x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 29,8 M 29,8 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 288
Free-Float 22,2%
Chart ELTEK LTD.
Duration : Period :
Eltek Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELTEK LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eli Yaffe Chief Executive Officer
Alon Mualem Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Yitzhak Nissan Chairman
Assi Bachar Chief Information Officer
Erez I. Meltzer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELTEK LTD.16.50%30
MEDIATEK INC.16.87%49 370
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.6.09%26 776
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-12.25%16 455
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-11.07%11 193
GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.-2.68%10 717