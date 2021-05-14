Management to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (Form 6-K)

Management to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel, May 13, 2021 Eltek Ltd. (NasdaqCM: ELTK - News ), a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of Printed Circuit Boards, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2021, before the market opens on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Eltek's financial results will be released over the news wires and will be posted on its corporate website at: www.nisteceltek.com .

On Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Eltek will conduct a conference call to discuss the results. The call will feature remarks by Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer and Alon Mualem, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate, please call the following teleconference numbers. Please allow for additional time to connect prior to the call:

United States: 1-888-723-3164

Israel: 03- 9180691

International: +972-3-9180691





At:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

15:30 p.m. Israel Time



