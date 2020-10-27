Eltel : Invitation to Eltel's Q3 2020 report presentation

Eltel will publish its interim report for the third quarter 2020 on Thursday 5 November 2020 at approximately 08.00 am CET. Eltel's CEO Casimir Lindholm and CFO Saila Miettinen-Lähde will host a presentation via audiocast in English starting at 10.00 am CET.

The presentation will be audiocasted live on www.eltelgroup.com. For those who would like to participate in the telephone conference in connection with the presentation, the telephone numbers are:

SE: +46 8 5664 2707

FI: +358 9 8171 0522

UK: +44 33 3300 9266

Please, call well in advance to register.

After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions via the audiocast or telephone conference. The presentation material will also be available and on demand at www.eltelgroup.com.

For further information:

Elin Otter, Director, Communications and Investor Relations

Phone: +46 72 595 4692, elin.otter@eltelnetworks.se

About Eltel

Eltel is a leading Nordic field service provider for power and communication networks. We deliver a comprehensive range of solutions - from maintenance and upgrade services to project delivery. This includes design, planning, building, installing and securing the operation of power and communication networks for a more sustainable and connected world today and for future generations. In 2019, Eltel had annual sales of EUR 1.1 billion. The total number of employees currently stands at around 6,200. Eltel AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.