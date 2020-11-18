Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Eltel AB (publ)    ELTEL   SE0006509949

ELTEL AB (PUBL)

(ELTEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eltel : signs a three-year telecom frame agreement with Telenor in Norway

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 02:13am EST

Eltel's Communication business in Norway has signed a three-year continuation of a current frame agreement with Telenor, Norway's largest provider of telecommunications and digital services. The agreement covers field services for about EUR 180-280 million and includes an option of up to two years.

The frame agreement is based on a model where Eltel will be responsible for a contracted volume of design, planning, service deliveries, installations and maintenance, for given geographical areas.

With the new agreement, Eltel will continue to play key role in upgrading the digital infrastructure through fibre and 5G roll out, thereby successfully defending its market-leading position in Norway.

The new frame agreement is valid from January 2021 through December 2023. The agreement includes an option of up to two years.

For further information:
Thor-Egel Bråthen, Managing Director, Eltel Networks AS, Norway
Tel: + 47 908 60 215, thor.egel.brathen@eltelnetworks.no

Elin Otter, Director, Communications and Investor Relations
Tel: + 4672 595 4692, elin.otter@eltelnetworks.se

About Eltel
Eltel is a leading Nordic field service provider for power and communication networks. We deliver a comprehensive range of solutions - from maintenance and upgrade services to project delivery. This includes design, planning, building, installing and securing the operation of power and communication networks for a more sustainable and connected world today and for future generations. In 2019, Eltel had annual sales of EUR 1.1 billion. The total number of employees currently stands at around 6,000. Eltel AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Disclaimer

Eltel AB published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 07:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ELTEL AB (PUBL)
02:13aELTEL : signs a three-year telecom frame agreement with Telenor in Norway
PU
02:01aELTEL : signs a three-year telecom frame agreement with Telenor in Norway
AQ
11/05ELTEL : Changes to Eltel's segment reporting and in Group Management Team
PU
11/05ELTEL GROUP : Interim report January–September 2020
PU
11/05ELTEL : Changes to Eltel's segment reporting and in Group Management Team
AQ
11/05ELTEL GROUP : Interim report January-September 2020
AQ
11/04ELTEL : Nomination Committee composition for the AGM 2021
PU
11/04ELTEL : Nomination Committee composition for the AGM 2021
AQ
10/27ELTEL : Invitation to Eltel's Q3 2020 report presentation
PU
10/27ELTEL : Invitation to Eltel's Q3 2020 report presentation
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 956 M 1 135 M 1 135 M
Net income 2020 12,8 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
Net Debt 2020 148 M 176 M 176 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 319 M 378 M 379 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 6 012
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart ELTEL AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Eltel AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELTEL AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,34 €
Last Close Price 2,04 €
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Casimir Lindholm President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulf Sven Ivar Mattsson Chairman
Saila Miettinen-Lähde Chief Financial Officer
Jonny Andersson Director
Björn Ekblom Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELTEL AB (PUBL)9.24%378
VINCI SA-11.90%57 810
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-5.34%33 717
FERROVIAL, S.A.-12.42%20 655
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-16.76%19 986
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-5.56%19 375
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group