Eltel : signs a three-year telecom frame agreement with Telenor in Norway

Eltel's Communication business in Norway has signed a three-year continuation of a current frame agreement with Telenor, Norway's largest provider of telecommunications and digital services. The agreement covers field services for about EUR 180-280 million and includes an option of up to two years.

The frame agreement is based on a model where Eltel will be responsible for a contracted volume of design, planning, service deliveries, installations and maintenance, for given geographical areas.

With the new agreement, Eltel will continue to play key role in upgrading the digital infrastructure through fibre and 5G roll out, thereby successfully defending its market-leading position in Norway.

The new frame agreement is valid from January 2021 through December 2023. The agreement includes an option of up to two years.

