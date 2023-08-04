AFR: elumeo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
elumeo SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2023
Address: https://www.elumeo.com/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2023
Address: https://www.elumeo.com/ir/publications/financial-reports
Elumeo SE is a Germany-based is a manufacturer and electronic retailer of gemstone jewelry. The Company markets products through its online shop and through live television under the Juwelo, Rocks and Co. and AMAYANI brands. Its core markets are Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and the United Kingdom.