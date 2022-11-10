Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Elumeo SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELB   DE000A11Q059

ELUMEO SE

(ELB)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-11-10 am EST
2.310 EUR   -1.28%
03:31pAfr : elumeo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
08/12Elumeo SE Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/12Elumeo SE Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AFR: elumeo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11/10/2022 | 03:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: elumeo SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
elumeo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10.11.2022 / 21:29 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

elumeo SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 11, 2022
Address: https://www.elumeo.com/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 11, 2022
Address: https://www.elumeo.com/ir/publications/financial-reports

10.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: elumeo SE
Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
10999 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.elumeo.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1484967  10.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1484967&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about ELUMEO SE
03:31pAfr : elumeo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quar..
EQ
08/12Elumeo SE Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30,..
CI
08/12Elumeo SE Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
08/12Transcript : Elumeo SE, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 12, 2022
CI
08/12Elumeo SE stops decline in sales and closes first half of 2022 with positive result
EQ
06/13Elumeo Se : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/08Elumeo Se : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/07Elumeo Se : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/07Elumeo : Invitation to the Annual General Meeting(pdf)
PU
06/03Elumeo Se : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 50,0 M 50,8 M 50,8 M
Net income 2022 1,15 M 1,17 M 1,17 M
Net cash 2022 2,05 M 2,08 M 2,08 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12,7 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 223
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart ELUMEO SE
Duration : Period :
elumeo SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELUMEO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,34 €
Average target price 10,70 €
Spread / Average Target 357%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wolfgang Boyé Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Riad Nourallah Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Boris Kirn Chief Operating Officer, Director & MD
Claudia Erning Director
Frank Broer Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELUMEO SE-66.57%13
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-24.24%60 320
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED10.84%19 797
PANDORA A/S-41.99%5 793
CHINA NATIONAL GOLD GROUP GOLD JEWELLERY CO.,LTD.-14.20%2 799
RAJESH EXPORTS LIMITED0.43%2 691