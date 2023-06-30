Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.06.2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name:Wolfgang
Last name(s):Boyé

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
elumeo SE

b) LEI
391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE000A11Q059

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
2.5 EUR8155 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
2.5000 EUR8155.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name:German stock exchange Xetra
MIC:XETR


Language:English
Company:elumeo SE
Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
10999 Berlin
Germany
Internet:www.elumeo.com

 
