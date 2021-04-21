DGAP-AFR : elumeo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: elumeo SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements elumeo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-04-21 / 16:41 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- elumeo SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Annual financial report Language: German Date of disclosure: April 22, 2021 Address: https://www.elumeo.com/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte Language: English Date of disclosure: April 22, 2021 Address: https://www.elumeo.com/ir/publications/financial-reports =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-04-21 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: elumeo SE Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b 10999 Berlin Germany Internet: www.elumeo.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

