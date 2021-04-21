Log in
    ELB   DE000A11Q059

ELUMEO SE

(ELB)
  Report
DGAP-AFR : elumeo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04/21/2021 | 10:42am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: elumeo SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial 
statements 
elumeo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the 
WpHG [the German Securities Act] 
2021-04-21 / 16:41 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
elumeo SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: 
Report Type: Annual financial report 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: April 22, 2021 
Address: https://www.elumeo.com/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: April 22, 2021 
Address: https://www.elumeo.com/ir/publications/financial-reports 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-04-21 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      elumeo SE 
              Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b 
              10999 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.elumeo.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1187325 2021-04-21

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187325&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2021 10:41 ET (14:41 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 42,0 M 50,4 M 50,4 M
Net income 2020 -1,00 M -1,20 M -1,20 M
Net Debt 2020 0,40 M 0,48 M 0,48 M
P/E ratio 2020 -42,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 41,8 M 50,3 M 50,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 264
Free-Float 34,9%
Chart ELUMEO SE
Duration : Period :
elumeo SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELUMEO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,75 €
Last Close Price 7,60 €
Spread / Highest target 11,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wolfgang Boyé Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Riad Nourallah Managing Director
Boris Kirn Chief Operating Officer
Frank Broer Deputy Chairman
Gregor Faßbender-Menzel Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELUMEO SE80.09%50
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA19.56%57 321
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED29.23%16 234
PANDORA A/S3.67%11 258
CHOW TAI SENG JEWELLERY CO., LTD.23.94%3 714
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.26.94%3 417
