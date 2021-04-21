DGAP-AFR : elumeo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: elumeo SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial
statements
elumeo SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the
WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2021-04-21 / 16:41
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
elumeo SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 22, 2021
Address: https://www.elumeo.com/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 22, 2021
Address: https://www.elumeo.com/ir/publications/financial-reports
Language: English
Company: elumeo SE
Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
10999 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.elumeo.com
