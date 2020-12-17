DGAP-DD : elumeo SE english

Log in
12/17/2020 | 01:54pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging 
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 
 
17.12.2020 / 19:52 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person 
closely associated* 
 
a) Name 
 
+-------------+--------+ 
|Title:       |        | 
+-------------+--------+ 
|First name:  |Wolfgang| 
+-------------+--------+ 
|Last name(s):|Boyé    | 
+-------------+--------+ 
*2. Reason for the notification* 
 
a) Position / status 
 
+---------+------------------------------------------------+ 
|Position:|Member of the administrative or supervisory body| 
+---------+------------------------------------------------+ 
b) Initial notification 
 
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction 
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* 
 
a) Name 
 
+---------+ 
|elumeo SE| 
+---------+ 
b) LEI 
 
+--------------------+ 
|391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74| 
+--------------------+ 
*4. Details of the transaction(s)* 
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, 
identification code 
 
+-----+------------+ 
|Type:|Share       | 
+-----+------------+ 
|ISIN:|DE000A11Q059| 
+-----+------------+ 
b) Nature of the transaction 
 
+-----------+ 
|Acquisition| 
+-----------+ 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
+--------+-----------+ 
|Price(s)|Volume(s)  | 
+--------+-----------+ 
|4.98 EUR|2589.60 EUR| 
+--------+-----------+ 
d) Aggregated information 
 
+----------+-----------------+ 
|Price     |Aggregated volume| 
+----------+-----------------+ 
|4.9800 EUR|2589.6000 EUR    | 
+----------+-----------------+ 
e) Date of the transaction 
 
+-----------------+ 
|2020-12-16; UTC+1| 
+-----------------+ 
f) Place of the transaction 
 
+-----+------------------------+ 
|Name:|Frankfurt Stock Exchange| 
+-----+------------------------+ 
|MIC: |XETR                    | 
+-----+------------------------+ 
 
17.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  elumeo SE 
          Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b 
          10999 Berlin 
          Germany 
Internet: www.elumeo.com 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
64007 17.12.2020

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2020 13:53 ET (18:53 GMT)

