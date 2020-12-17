DGAP-DD : elumeo SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 17.12.2020 / 19:52 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name +-------------+--------+ |Title: | | +-------------+--------+ |First name: |Wolfgang| +-------------+--------+ |Last name(s):|Boyé | +-------------+--------+ *2. Reason for the notification* a) Position / status +---------+------------------------------------------------+ |Position:|Member of the administrative or supervisory body| +---------+------------------------------------------------+ b) Initial notification *3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Name +---------+ |elumeo SE| +---------+ b) LEI +--------------------+ |391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74| +--------------------+ *4. Details of the transaction(s)* a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code +-----+------------+ |Type:|Share | +-----+------------+ |ISIN:|DE000A11Q059| +-----+------------+ b) Nature of the transaction +-----------+ |Acquisition| +-----------+ c) Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+-----------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s) | +--------+-----------+ |4.98 EUR|2589.60 EUR| +--------+-----------+ d) Aggregated information +----------+-----------------+ |Price |Aggregated volume| +----------+-----------------+ |4.9800 EUR|2589.6000 EUR | +----------+-----------------+ e) Date of the transaction +-----------------+ |2020-12-16; UTC+1| +-----------------+ f) Place of the transaction +-----+------------------------+ |Name:|Frankfurt Stock Exchange| +-----+------------------------+ |MIC: |XETR | +-----+------------------------+ 17.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: elumeo SE Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b 10999 Berlin Germany Internet: www.elumeo.com End of News DGAP News Service 64007 17.12.2020

December 17, 2020 13:53 ET (18:53 GMT)