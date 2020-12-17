DGAP-DD : elumeo SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
17.12.2020 / 19:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*
a) Name
+-------------+--------+
|Title: | |
+-------------+--------+
|First name: |Wolfgang|
+-------------+--------+
|Last name(s):|Boyé |
+-------------+--------+
*2. Reason for the notification*
a) Position / status
+---------+------------------------------------------------+
|Position:|Member of the administrative or supervisory body|
+---------+------------------------------------------------+
b) Initial notification
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*
a) Name
+---------+
|elumeo SE|
+---------+
b) LEI
+--------------------+
|391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74|
+--------------------+
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
+-----+------------+
|Type:|Share |
+-----+------------+
|ISIN:|DE000A11Q059|
+-----+------------+
b) Nature of the transaction
+-----------+
|Acquisition|
+-----------+
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
+--------+-----------+
|Price(s)|Volume(s) |
+--------+-----------+
|4.98 EUR|2589.60 EUR|
+--------+-----------+
d) Aggregated information
+----------+-----------------+
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+----------+-----------------+
|4.9800 EUR|2589.6000 EUR |
+----------+-----------------+
e) Date of the transaction
+-----------------+
|2020-12-16; UTC+1|
+-----------------+
f) Place of the transaction
+-----+------------------------+
|Name:|Frankfurt Stock Exchange|
+-----+------------------------+
|MIC: |XETR |
+-----+------------------------+
17.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: elumeo SE
Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
10999 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.elumeo.com
End of News DGAP News Service
64007 17.12.2020
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 17, 2020 13:53 ET (18:53 GMT)