2023 FY Financial Earnings Call
April 30, 2024
Preliminary figures
elumeo
Summary of key developments in 2023
Despite the challenging market environment, elumeo delivered on the 2023 guidance for revenue with EUR 45,4m (PY EUR 45,8m) and gross profit margin at 50% (PY 54,9%).
While webshop revenue growth was above our guidance, our Adjusted EBITDA went down to EUR -0,4m (PY EUR 2,2m) due to significantly increased investments.
Improvement of operating cash flow to EUR -94k (PY EUR -1.421k).
elumeo has invested heavily into optimization of its platform in 2023. This lays the basis for returning to profitable growth in 2024.
elumeo made significant progress with #Juwelo100, creating a new multi- language platform for lean & fast tech-driven internationalization.
jooli launches jooliPay in India successfully, increasing gross merchandise value from 27.366 INR in 10/23 to 407.122 INR in 03/24.
Outlook 2024: elumeo projects to return to profitable growth with revenue increasing by 4% - 8% YoY and adjusted EBITDA improving disproportionally to EUR 1,5m - EUR 4m.
elumeo
Next level emotional e-commerce
Emotion is the driving force behind
successful e-commerce
Videoshopping is the key to generate the next level of emotional experiences in e-commerce
Europe's leading electronic retailer
for gemstone jewely
elumeo creates emotional shopping experiences
with tech-driven platforms
elumeo currently runs two
videoshopping platforms
India's first instant leisure
shopping app
Juwelo
We are in a stable & strong position
Emotional video shopping
Video content transports both facts & emotion, resulting in entertaining jewelry shows
High Customer
Lifetime Values
Videoshopping generates high customer buying frequencies and high customer lifetime values
Non linear & personalized
shows
Interactive bidding and non-linear mobile phone swiping formats create interaction
Loyal customer base
Our business model generates loyal customers, who rate their shopping experience with 4,8 out of 5 stars
Integrated value chai n
We offer superior value for money through our integrated value chain
Juwelo
We have outperformed the market in 2023
Revenue of
Revenue of Online Jewelry &
Multichannel Market
Watches Market
Germany, in m EUR
Germany, in m EUR
18%
15%
12.825
10.5051.354
1.145
2022
2023
2022
2023
Revenue of Juwelo Business
In m EUR
1%
32,4
LIVE
13,4
WEB
2022
Preliminary figures
30,8
LIVE
14,5
WEB
2023
Source: bevh Bundesverband eCommerce und Versandhandel e.V.; elumeo finance data
Preliminary figures
Juwelo
Juwelo has increased its customers by 9% in 2023 and sees a significant revenue potential once consumer sentiment improves
Growth of active customers
22 vs. 23
+9%
83
75
20222023
Revenue per customer
22 vs. 23
12%
527
466
20222023
Revenue
potential of
EUR 5 m
if active customers would have
spent the same amount as in
2022.
Once consumer sentiment
improves, we expect revenues
of customers to improve.
Source: Internal ERP system
Preliminary figures
Juwelo
Web returned to strong growth rates in 2023
Revenue growth rates Q1 - Q4 2023 YoY1)
Static web shop, YoY growth rates in %
25%
20%
18%
16%
15%
13%
10%
5%
-3%
0%
-5%
Q1 23
Q2 23
Q3 23
Q4 23
Source: 1) Internal ERP system, based on static web shop performance (=without livestream or other online non-linear channels) 2) Financial reporting
