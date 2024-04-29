2023 FY Financial Earnings Call

April 30, 2024

Preliminary figures

elumeo

Summary of key developments in 2023

Despite the challenging market environment, elumeo delivered on the 2023 guidance for revenue with EUR 45,4m (PY EUR 45,8m) and gross profit margin at 50% (PY 54,9%).

While webshop revenue growth was above our guidance, our Adjusted EBITDA went down to EUR -0,4m (PY EUR 2,2m) due to significantly increased investments.

Improvement of operating cash flow to EUR -94k (PY EUR -1.421k).

elumeo has invested heavily into optimization of its platform in 2023. This lays the basis for returning to profitable growth in 2024.

elumeo made significant progress with #Juwelo100, creating a new multi- language platform for lean & fast tech-driven internationalization.

jooli launches jooliPay in India successfully, increasing gross merchandise value from 27.366 INR in 10/23 to 407.122 INR in 03/24.

Outlook 2024: elumeo projects to return to profitable growth with revenue increasing by 4% - 8% YoY and adjusted EBITDA improving disproportionally to EUR 1,5m - EUR 4m.

Table of contents

01 elumeo, Juwelo & jooli at a glance

02 Key developments in 2023

03 Financials in 2023

04 Outlook

elumeo

Next level emotional e-commerce

Emotion is the driving force behind

successful e-commerce

Videoshopping is the key to generate the next level of emotional experiences in e-commerce

Europe's leading electronic retailer

for gemstone jewely

elumeo creates emotional shopping experiences

with tech-driven platforms

elumeo currently runs two

videoshopping platforms

India's first instant leisure

shopping app

Juwelo

We are in a stable & strong position

Emotional video shopping

Video content transports both facts & emotion, resulting in entertaining jewelry shows

High Customer

Lifetime Values

Videoshopping generates high customer buying frequencies and high customer lifetime values

Non linear & personalized

shows

Interactive bidding and non-linear mobile phone swiping formats create interaction

Loyal customer base

Our business model generates loyal customers, who rate their shopping experience with 4,8 out of 5 stars

Integrated value chai n

We offer superior value for money through our integrated value chain

Juwelo

We have outperformed the market in 2023

Revenue of

Revenue of Online Jewelry &

Multichannel Market

Watches Market

Germany, in m EUR

Germany, in m EUR

18%

15%

12.825

10.5051.354

1.145

2022

2023

2022

2023

Revenue of Juwelo Business

In m EUR

1%

32,4

LIVE

13,4

WEB

2022

Preliminary figures

30,8

LIVE

14,5

WEB

2023

Source: bevh Bundesverband eCommerce und Versandhandel e.V.; elumeo finance data

Preliminary figures

Juwelo

Juwelo has increased its customers by 9% in 2023 and sees a significant revenue potential once consumer sentiment improves

Growth of active customers

22 vs. 23

+9%

83

75

20222023

Revenue per customer

22 vs. 23

12%

527

466

20222023

Revenue

potential of

EUR 5 m

if active customers would have

spent the same amount as in

2022.

Once consumer sentiment

improves, we expect revenues

of customers to improve.

Source: Internal ERP system

Preliminary figures

Juwelo

Web returned to strong growth rates in 2023

Revenue growth rates Q1 - Q4 2023 YoY1)

Static web shop, YoY growth rates in %

25%

20%

18%

16%

15%

13%

10%

5%

-3%

0%

-5%

Q1 23

Q2 23

Q3 23

Q4 23

Source: 1) Internal ERP system, based on static web shop performance (=without livestream or other online non-linear channels) 2) Financial reporting

