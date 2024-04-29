Preliminary figures

Summary of key developments in 2023

Despite the challenging market environment, elumeo delivered on the 2023 guidance for revenue with EUR 45,4m (PY EUR 45,8m) and gross profit margin at 50% (PY 54,9%).

While webshop revenue growth was above our guidance, our Adjusted EBITDA went down to EUR -0,4m (PY EUR 2,2m) due to significantly increased investments.

Improvement of operating cash flow to EUR -94k (PY EUR -1.421k).

elumeo has invested heavily into optimization of its platform in 2023. This lays the basis for returning to profitable growth in 2024.

elumeo made significant progress with #Juwelo100, creating a new multi- language platform for lean & fast tech-driven internationalization.

jooli launches jooliPay in India successfully, increasing gross merchandise value from 27.366 INR in 10/23 to 407.122 INR in 03/24.

Outlook 2024: elumeo projects to return to profitable growth with revenue increasing by 4% - 8% YoY and adjusted EBITDA improving disproportionally to EUR 1,5m - EUR 4m.