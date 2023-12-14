EQS-Ad-hoc: elumeo SE / Key word(s): Bond/Bond

elumeo SE: Convertible bond 2023/2028 of up to € 1.2 million



Ad hoc announcement according to Art. 17 (1) MAR

elumeo SE: Convertible bond 2023/2028 of up to € 1.2 million

Berlin, December 14, 2023

ISIN: DE000A11Q059

WKN A11Q05

Ticker symbol: ELB

LEI: 391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74

Stock exchange: Regulated market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)



Berlin, December 14, 2023 – The Executive Board of elumeo SE (ISIN DE000A11Q059), the leading electronic retailer of gemstone jewelry in Europe, has resolved to issue a convertible bond 2023/28 with a term of five years, an interest rate of 3.8% and with a total volume of up to EUR 1.2 million. The convertible bond will be offered to individual selected suppliers of the company, each of whom will acquire at least EUR 100,000 per investor. The subscription rights of existing shareholders have been excluded. If the share price of elumeo SE is above EUR 4.50 on at least 16 trading days in November 2028, the convertible bond will be automatically converted into elumeo shares; if the share price is below this level, repayment will be made in cash. The convertible bond is to be included in the Open Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange.

About elumeo SE:

The Berlin-based elumeo Group is the leading European company in the electronic direct sales of high-quality gemstone jewelry. Through a variety of electronic sales channels (TV, Internet, Smart TV and smartphone app), the listed company offers its customers colored gemstone jewelry in particular at affordable prices. The elumeo Group operates home shopping TV channels in Germany and Italy as well as web stores in Germany, the UK, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Belgium. The elumeo Group operates the AI-driven video shopping app jooli.com with its wholly owned subsidiary.

