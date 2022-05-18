Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Elumeo SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELB   DE000A11Q059

ELUMEO SE

(ELB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/18 05:30:39 am EDT
4.175 EUR   +3.86%
04:44aELUMEO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/17ELUMEO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/16ELUMEO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elumeo SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/18/2022 | 04:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.05.2022 / 10:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Boyé

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
elumeo SE

b) LEI
391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A11Q059

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.87 EUR 3870.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.8700 EUR 3870.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: XETR


18.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: elumeo SE
Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
10999 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.elumeo.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

75173  18.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1355619&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about ELUMEO SE
04:44aELUMEO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/17ELUMEO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/16ELUMEO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/13Elumeo SE Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/13Elumeo SE achieves positive result for eighth time in a row in first quarter of 2022
EQ
05/13Elumeo SE Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
05/05ELUMEO SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly..
EQ
04/26ELUMEO : Präsentation Geschäftsbericht 2021 (pdf)
PU
04/26Elumeo SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/26ELUMEO : Financial Report 2021 (pdf)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 47,0 M 49,5 M 49,5 M
Net income 2022 2,40 M 2,53 M 2,53 M
Net cash 2022 4,40 M 4,63 M 4,63 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,14x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22,1 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 223
Free-Float 36,3%
Chart ELUMEO SE
Duration : Period :
elumeo SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELUMEO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,02 €
Average target price 11,25 €
Spread / Average Target 180%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wolfgang Boyé Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Riad Nourallah Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Boris Kirn Chief Operating Officer, Director & MD
Claudia Erning Director
Frank Broer Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELUMEO SE-42.57%23
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-20.59%62 584
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED-5.99%16 790
PANDORA A/S-30.10%7 564
DR CORPORATION LIMITED-51.45%3 668
CHINA NATIONAL GOLD GROUP GOLD JEWELLERY CO.,LTD.-20.76%2 713