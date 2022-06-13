|
Elumeo SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Wolfgang
|Last name(s):
|Boyé
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A11Q059
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|4.71 EUR
|2355.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|4.7100 EUR
|2355.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Frankfurt Stock Exchange
|MIC:
|XETR
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|elumeo SE
|
|Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
|
|10999 Berlin
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.elumeo.com
|
|Sales 2022
50,0 M
52,6 M
52,6 M
|Net income 2022
1,25 M
1,32 M
1,32 M
|Net cash 2022
2,20 M
2,32 M
2,32 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|19,4x
|Yield 2022
|-
|Capitalization
24,5 M
25,6 M
25,8 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,45x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,39x
|Nbr of Employees
|223
|Free-Float
|36,3%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends ELUMEO SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|4,46 €
|Average target price
|11,50 €
|Spread / Average Target
|158%