    ELB   DE000A11Q059

ELUMEO SE

(ELB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/08 02:17:05 am EDT
6.000 EUR   +7.53%
Elumeo SE: elumeo SE: elumeo SE publishes preliminary figures for 2021: Significant increase in revenue, adjusted EBITDA and net profit

04/08/2022 | 02:04am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: elumeo SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
elumeo SE: elumeo SE: elumeo SE publishes preliminary figures for 2021: Significant increase in revenue, adjusted EBITDA and net profit

08-Apr-2022 / 08:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 17 (1) MAR

elumeo SE: elumeo SE publishes preliminary figures for 2021: Significant increase in revenue, adjusted EBITDA and net profit

 

Berlin, 8 April 2022

ISIN: DE000A11Q059
WKN A11Q05
Ticker Symbol: ELB
LEI: 391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74
Stock Exchange: Regulated Market in Frankfurt/Main (Prime Standard)


Berlin, 8 April 2022 - elumeo SE (ISIN DE000A11Q059), the leading electronic retailer of gemstone jewelry in Europe, has published its preliminary figures for its 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements. The company achieved a significant increase in revenue, adjusted EBITDA and consolidated earnings in 2021.

In financial year 2021, revenue rose by 20% to EUR 50.7 million (previous year: EUR 42.4 million). Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (adjusted EBITDA) also improved significantly to EUR 4.9 million in the same period, compared to EUR 0.9 million in 2020, and was thus in the upper range of the forecast, which called for a figure in the low to mid-single-digit million range. Consolidated net income increased significantly by EUR 9.1 million from EUR 0.2 million in the previous year to EUR 9.3 million. The Group's equity rose from EUR 4.3 million to EUR 13.7 million due to the significant rise in earnings.

 

About elumeo SE:

The elumeo Group, headquartered in Berlin, is the leading European company in the electronic direct sales of high-quality, gemstone jewelry. Through a variety of electronic sales channels (TV, Internet, Smart TV and a smartphone app), the listed company offers its customers, in particular, colored gemstone jewelry at attractive prices. The elumeo Group operates home shopping TV channels in Germany and Italy as well as web shops in Germany, the UK, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Belgium. With its wholly owned subsidiary, the elumeo Group operates the AI-controlled video shopping app jooli.com.

 

Contact
elumeo SE/ Investor Relations
Erkelenzdamm 59/61
10999 Berlin, Germany
Phone: +49 30 69 59 79-231
Fax: +49 30 69 59 79-650
ir@elumeo.com
www.elumeo.com




Contact:
Bernd Fischer, managing director (CFO).

08-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: elumeo SE
Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
10999 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 69 59 79-0
Fax: +49 30 69 59 79-20
E-mail: info@elumeo.com
Internet: www.elumeo.com
ISIN: DE000A11Q059
WKN: A11Q05
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1323525

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1323525  08-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1323525&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 48,8 M 53,2 M 53,2 M
Net income 2021 1,90 M 2,07 M 2,07 M
Net cash 2021 4,20 M 4,58 M 4,58 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30,7 M 33,5 M 33,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 242
Free-Float 36,3%
Chart ELUMEO SE
Duration : Period :
elumeo SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELUMEO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,58 €
Average target price 12,00 €
Spread / Average Target 115%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wolfgang Boyé Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Riad Nourallah Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Boris Kirn Chief Operating Officer, Director & MD
Claudia Erning Director
Frank Broer Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELUMEO SE-20.29%33
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-15.77%70 631
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED0.14%17 912
PANDORA A/S-24.33%8 505
CHINA NATIONAL GOLD GROUP GOLD JEWELLERY CO.,LTD.-5.90%3 413
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.-6.74%2 857