    ELB   DE000A11Q059

ELUMEO SE

(ELB)
PRESS RELEASE : elumeo SE: Significantly increases sales and earnings in first half of 2021

08/13/2021 | 02:06am EDT
DGAP-News: elumeo SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report 
elumeo SE: Significantly increases sales and earnings in first half of 2021 
2021-08-13 / 08:05 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Corporate News 
elumeo SE significantly increases sales and earnings in first half of 2021 
- Revenues increased by more than 30% in the first half of the year compared to the same period of the previous year 
- Adjusted EBITDA improved to EUR 1.8 million in first half 
- Consolidated comprehensive income rose to EUR 1.2 million (H1/2021) after EUR -1.3 million (Q1/2020) 
- New moving image app "jooli" successfully launched 
Berlin, 13 August 2021 
elumeo SE, a leading European company in the area of electronic distribution of high-quality gemstone jewelry, managed 
to significantly increase its revenues and earnings in the first half of 2021. In the first six months, revenues 
increased by 30.3% year-on-year from EUR 20.0 million to EUR 26.1 million, while gross profit rose disproportionately 
by 41.3% from EUR 10.1 million to EUR 14.3 million. Overall, a consolidated total result of EUR 1.2 million was 
achieved in the first half of 2021, after EUR -1.3 million in the first half of 2020. Adjusted earnings before 
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (adjusted EBITDA) improved to EUR 1.8 million in the first half of 2021 
from EUR -0.7 million in the first half of 2020. 
"Our result was clearly positive for the fifth quarter in a row. This enabled us to significantly strengthen the 
Group's equity, increasing it by 27.2% to EUR 5.5 million," said Wolfgang Boyé, Chairman of the Executive Board of 
elumeo SE. 
The main growth driver was again the traditional web shop, which grew by 40.4%. But the TV business also developed 
positively, growing by 28.4%. The strong development of both channels was due to intensive growth in new customers and 
the successful birthday event in June. 
The investments in online marketing were successfully scaled for the acquisition of new customers and led to an 
increase in selling expenses. Legal costs in connection with the court cases won against SWM Treuhand AG and OSH 
Strategy Holding led to higher administrative costs. As an independent company, jooli.com GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of 
the elumeo Group, launched the "jooli" app in the second quarter. Jooli offers a completely new shopping experience 
with brief, entertaining videos that is unique in Europe to date. The videos are produced by independent partners, 
managed and played out via jooli's affiliate platform and billed via a commission model. "The initial feedback we are 
getting from partners and customers is very positive and encourages us to consistently continue on this path," said 
Boyé. 
After the Berlin Regional Court decided on 13 April 2021 to dismiss the action brought by SWM Treuhand AG for payment 
of EUR 10 million and the judgment has since become final, no further actions are pending against elumeo SE at the 
present time. Boyé: "elumeo SE has won all court cases brought by either SWM Treuhand AG or OSH Strategy Holding in 
connection with the shutdown of the Group's own manufacturing facility in Thailand. Nevertheless, for reasons of 
commercial prudence, we have not yet adjusted the provision for possible risks from the liquidation of the 
manufactory." 
Based on the development of the first half of 2021, the management has confirmed its previous guidance for the full 
year. Although the company expects high volatility and risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic to continue this year, it 
expects to achieve low double-digit growth in 2021. For the gross profit margin, management expects a continued stable 
development beyond the 50% threshold. A slightly disproportionate increase is forecast for gross profit. Adjusted 
EBITDA is forecast to be in the low to mid-single-digit million range. 
 
About elumeo SE: 
The Berlin-based elumeo Group is the leading European company in the electronic distribution of high-quality gemstone 
jewelry that is mainly produced in India and Thailand. Through a variety of electronic sales channels (such as TV, the 
Internet, Smart TV and smartphone app), the listed company offers its customers primarily colored gemstone jewelry at 
affordable prices. Sales are made via direct distribution. For example, the elumeo Group operates home shopping TV 
channels in Germany and Italy as well as web shops in Germany, the UK, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Spain and 
Belgium. 
 
Contact: 
elumeo SE 
Investor Relations 
Cordula Warmuth 
Erkelenzdamm 59/61 
10999 Berlin 
Phone: +49 30 69 59 79-231 
Fax: +49 30 69 59 79-650 
e-mail: ir@elumeo.com 
Contact: 
Bernd Fischer, managing director (CFO). 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-13 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      elumeo SE 
              Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b 
              10999 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 30 69 59 79-0 
Fax:          +49 30 69 59 79-20 
E-mail:       info@elumeo.com 
Internet:     www.elumeo.com 
ISIN:         DE000A11Q059 
WKN:          A11Q05 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart 
EQS News ID:  1226249 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

1226249 2021-08-13

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226249&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2021 02:05 ET (06:05 GMT)

