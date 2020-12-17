Log in
elumeo SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/17/2020 | 01:54pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.12.2020 / 19:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Boyé

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
elumeo SE

b) LEI
391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A11Q059

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.98 EUR 2589.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.9800 EUR 2589.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-16; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: XETR


17.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: elumeo SE
Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
10999 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.elumeo.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64007  17.12.2020 


© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 40,7 M 49,8 M 49,8 M
Net income 2020 -1,60 M -1,96 M -1,96 M
Net Debt 2020 0,40 M 0,49 M 0,49 M
P/E ratio 2020 -16,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 26,6 M 32,4 M 32,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 264
Free-Float 35,5%
Chart ELUMEO SE
Duration : Period :
elumeo SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELUMEO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,35 €
Last Close Price 4,84 €
Spread / Highest target 3,31%
Spread / Average Target -10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wolfgang Boyé Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Boris Kirn Chief Operating Officer
Bernd Fischer Chief Financial Officer
Frank Broer Deputy Chairman
Gregor Faßbender-Menzel Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELUMEO SE218.42%32
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA4.37%50 620
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED34.09%12 887
PANDORA A/S111.11%9 976
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.-0.61%2 898
CHOW TAI SENG JEWELLERY CO., LTD.34.98%2 875
