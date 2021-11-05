ANNOUNCEMENT FOR RESOLUTION OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Athens, November 5th, 2021

ANNOUNCEMENT

RESOLUTIONS OF ELVALHALCOR S.A. SHAREHOLDERS¶ EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF NOVEMBER 5TH, 2021

On Friday, November 5th, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., an Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of "ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A." (hereinafter the "Company") was held, by remote participation on real time by teleconference. Twenty-four (24) shareholders representing 324.398.602 shares of the total of 375,241,586, i.e. 86,45% of the total number of shares and votes, attended the meeting and decided on the issues of the agenda as follows:

Item 1 - Issuance of a common bond loan to be listed in the Athens Stock Exchange:

Decided, with 324.398.602 votes, i.e. with a majority of 100% of the votes represented in the General Meeting, to issue a common, interest-bearing, unsecured bond loan in accordance with Law 4548/2018 and the other applicable provisions, totaling up to the amount of two hundred and fifty million euros (EUR 250,000,000.00) with a term (duration) of seven (7) years, the placement of the bonds with public offering in Greece and their listing for trading on the Athens Stock Exchange, authorizing at the same time the Board of Directors of the Company to finalize the definite terms of the above bond loan and to take all legal and material actions that are or will be deemed necessary or expedient, in order to complete the issuance, offer and listing of the bonds on the Athens Stock Exchange, with the possibility of providing further authorization to its members and / or Company executives to provide any necessary for the issuance, offer and listing of bonds on the Athens Stock Exchange, applications, statements and assurances on behalf of the Company as well as for the conclusion and signing of the contracts or any other document relating to the issuance of the bond loan, that may be deemed necessary for the completion of the issuance, placement and listing of the bonds on the Athens Stock Exchange. In any case, it remains at the discretion of the Company′s Management to complete the process of issuing the above bond loan, taking into account the market conditions.

Item 2 - Announcement of the election of a member of the Board of Directors of the Company, as a temporary independent non-executive member, in replacement of a resigned independent non-executive member - Decision on the appointment/election of a replacement of the resigned member as an independent non-executive member:

Decided with 324.398.602 votes, i.e. with a majority of 100% of the votes represented in the General Meeting, following the announcement to the Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company, according to law, of the published, according to law, decision of the Board of Directors of the Company of July 12th, 2021, on the election of Mr. Georgios Lakkotrypis of Antonios as temporary independent non-executive member for the Board of Directors of the Company until the immediately following general meeting of the shareholders of the Company, in replacement of the resigned independent non-executive member of the Board of Directors of the Company, Mr. Nikolaos Galetas of Ioannis, the appointment of Mr. Georgios Lakkotrypis of Antonios as independent non-executive member for the Board of Directors of the Company, assigning to him the capacity of the independent non-executive member of the Board of Directors of the Company, for the period henceforth until the expiry of the term of office of the resigned Mr. Nikolaos Galetas of Ioannis, i.e. until 24.05.2022, extended, according to article 85, par. 1, section c¶ of Law 4548/2018, as in force, and article 11 par. 2 of the Company¶s Articles of Association, until the expiry of the deadline, within which the following Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company must convene in 2022 and the adoption of the relevant resolution, which cannot exceed two years.

Item 3 - Various announcements:

