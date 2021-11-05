Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELHA   GRS281003004

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.

(ELHA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 11/05 11:15:51 am
1.848 EUR   -0.11%
11:38aAnnouncement for resolution of the extraordinary general meeting
PU
10/27Announcement for the Result of Tax Audit
PU
10/27Announcement for the result of the tax audit
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ANNOUNCEMENT FOR RESOLUTION OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

11/05/2021 | 11:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Athens, November 5th, 2021

ANNOUNCEMENT

RESOLUTIONS OF ELVALHALCOR S.A. SHAREHOLDERS¶ EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF NOVEMBER 5TH, 2021

On Friday, November 5th, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., an Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of "ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A." (hereinafter the "Company") was held, by remote participation on real time by teleconference. Twenty-four (24) shareholders representing 324.398.602 shares of the total of 375,241,586, i.e. 86,45% of the total number of shares and votes, attended the meeting and decided on the issues of the agenda as follows:

Item 1 - Issuance of a common bond loan to be listed in the Athens Stock Exchange:

Decided, with 324.398.602 votes, i.e. with a majority of 100% of the votes represented in the General Meeting, to issue a common, interest-bearing, unsecured bond loan in accordance with Law 4548/2018 and the other applicable provisions, totaling up to the amount of two hundred and fifty million euros (EUR 250,000,000.00) with a term (duration) of seven (7) years, the placement of the bonds with public offering in Greece and their listing for trading on the Athens Stock Exchange, authorizing at the same time the Board of Directors of the Company to finalize the definite terms of the above bond loan and to take all legal and material actions that are or will be deemed necessary or expedient, in order to complete the issuance, offer and listing of the bonds on the Athens Stock Exchange, with the possibility of providing further authorization to its members and / or Company executives to provide any necessary for the issuance, offer and listing of bonds on the Athens Stock Exchange, applications, statements and assurances on behalf of the Company as well as for the conclusion and signing of the contracts or any other document relating to the issuance of the bond loan, that may be deemed necessary for the completion of the issuance, placement and listing of the bonds on the Athens Stock Exchange. In any case, it remains at the discretion of the Company′s Management to complete the process of issuing the above bond loan, taking into account the market conditions.

Zero (0) Shareholders representing zero (0)% of the votes represented in the General Meeting vote against.

Zero (0) Shareholders representing zero (0)% of the votes represented in the General Meeting abstain from the vote.

Item 2 - Announcement of the election of a member of the Board of Directors of the Company, as a temporary independent non-executive member, in replacement of a resigned independent non-executive member - Decision on the appointment/election of a replacement of the resigned member as an independent non-executive member:

Decided with 324.398.602 votes, i.e. with a majority of 100% of the votes represented in the General Meeting, following the announcement to the Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company, according to law, of the published, according to law, decision of the Board of Directors of the Company of July 12th, 2021, on the election of Mr. Georgios Lakkotrypis of Antonios as temporary independent non-executive member for the Board of Directors of the Company until the immediately following general meeting of the shareholders of the Company, in replacement of the resigned independent non-executive member of the Board of Directors of the Company, Mr. Nikolaos Galetas of Ioannis, the appointment of Mr. Georgios Lakkotrypis of Antonios as independent non-executive member for the Board of Directors of the Company, assigning to him the capacity of the independent non-executive member of the Board of Directors of the Company, for the period henceforth until the expiry of the term of office of the resigned Mr. Nikolaos Galetas of Ioannis, i.e. until 24.05.2022, extended, according to article 85, par. 1, section c¶ of Law 4548/2018, as in force, and article 11 par. 2 of the Company¶s Articles of Association, until the expiry of the deadline, within which the following Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company must convene in 2022 and the adoption of the relevant resolution, which cannot exceed two years.

Zero (0) Shareholders representing zero (0)% of the votes represented in the General Meeting vote against.

Zero (0) Shareholders representing zero (0)% of the votes represented in the General Meeting abstain from the vote.

Item 3 - Various announcements:

No announcements to the shareholders were made.

Disclaimer

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 15:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
11:38aAnnouncement for resolution of the extraordinary general meeting
PU
10/27Announcement for the Result of Tax Audit
PU
10/27Announcement for the result of the tax audit
PU
10/18ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : NOTICE TO EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAR..
PU
10/15ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : Notice for Shareholders Extraordinary General Meeti..
PU
10/15ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : Notice to extraordinary general meeting of the shar..
PU
09/28ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : announces that its Aluminium Rolling Division (Elva..
PU
09/22ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : RUSAL, Budweiser Brewing Group, CANPACK and ELVAL p..
AQ
09/21ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : Rusal, En+ Group, Canpack and Budweiser announce th..
PU
09/21Budweiser Brewing Group, Rusal and Elval Announces the Launch of A Pilot to Produce Can
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 484 M 2 864 M 2 864 M
Net income 2021 57,1 M 65,9 M 65,9 M
Net Debt 2021 641 M 739 M 739 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 1,62%
Capitalization 694 M 802 M 801 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 3 417
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Duration : Period :
ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,85 €
Average target price 2,65 €
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Periklis Christos Sapountzis Director General & Executive Director
Spyridon Kokkolis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Theodosios Panagioti Papageorgopoulos Executive Chairman
Nikolaos Ioannis Galetas Independent Non-Executive Director
Natalia Nicolaidis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.8.82%802
BHP GROUP-15.08%132 764
RIO TINTO PLC-18.91%98 926
GLENCORE PLC51.93%62 837
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC13.57%45 530
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.72%33 564