Athens, May 23rd, 2024

ANNOUNCEMENT

"ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A." with G.C.R. Nr. 303401000 (hereinafter referred to as "ELVALHALCOR") announces that, pursuant to paragraph 4.1.3.4 of the Rulebook of the Athens Exchange, the Ordinary Shareholders' General Meeting of May 23rd, 2024, has decided the distribution of dividend (from for the distribution of part of the undistributed profits of previous years) which amounts to €0.04 per ELVALHALCOR share. The aforementioned gross amount is subject to 5% withholding tax, as provided by law, i.e. €0.002 per share and therefore shareholders will receive a net amount of €0.038 per share.

Beneficiaries of the dividend, according to the record date rule, are the shareholders registered in the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS) on Wednesday June 26th, 2024.

Ex-dividend date is Tuesday June 25th, 2024, before the start of trading of the Athens Stock Exchange and therefore on that day the shares of ELVALHALCOR shall be traded without the right to collect the dividend.

Dividend payment start date is Monday July 1st, 2024, by the paying bank National Bank of Greece S.A. as follows:

Through the Participants of the beneficiaries in the DSS (banks and brokerage firms) according to the ATHEXCSD Rulebook and its respective decisions . Especially for the cases of dividend payment to heirs of deceased beneficiaries, whose titles are held in the Special DSS Account, operated by ATHEXCSD, the dividend payment procedure will be carried out after the completion of the legalization of the heirs, through the National Bank branch network.

Dividends which will not be collected within five (5) years, are prescribed in favor of the Greek State.

For more information, shareholders can contact the Shareholder Support & Corporate Announcements Unit (tel. (+30) 22620 48961, Mr. Dimitrios Theodorakatos).