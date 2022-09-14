ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ASSUMPTION OF DUTIES OF HEAD OF THE RISK MANAGEMENT UNIT

Athens, 14 September 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT

The company under the trade name "ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A." (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") announces to the investment community, according to article 17 par. 1 of Regulation (ΕU) Nr. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16th, 2014 and article 2 par. 2 point (e) of the decision Nr. 3/347/12.07.2005 of the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, that Mr. Konstantinos Mougios of Apostolos assumed the duties of the Head of the Risk Management Unit of the Company.

Mr. Konstantinos Mougios holds a bachelor's degree in economics and a master's degree in risk management and has experience in risk management in the sector of financial and audit services.