Athens, 23.05.2024
ANNOUNCEMENT
ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A. (hereinafter the "Company") performed today the briefing regarding the Q1'24 Trading Update according to its announcement on 20.05.2024 (link). The relevant presentation is posted on the Athens Stock Exchange website (https://www.helex.gr/web/guest/home) as well as on the Company's website: https://www.elvalhalcor.com/investor-relations/ir-homepage/.
