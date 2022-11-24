Advanced search
    ELHA   GRS281003004

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.

(ELHA)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:19 2022-11-24 am EST
1.632 EUR   +0.12%
12:04pElvalhalcor Hellenic Copper And Aluminium Industry s A : Announcement for briefing on q3'22 trading update
PU
11:54aElvalhalcor Hellenic Copper And Aluminium Industry s A : Announcement for q3'22 trading update
PU
11/10Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper And Aluminium Industry s A : Announcement on second interest payment period of the common bond loan
PU
ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR BRIEFING ON Q3'22 TRADING UPDATE

11/24/2022 | 12:04pm EST
Please see the attachment.


Disclaimer

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 17:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 883 M 2 989 M 2 989 M
Net income 2021 112 M 116 M 116 M
Net Debt 2021 787 M 816 M 816 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,22x
Yield 2021 1,62%
Capitalization 612 M 634 M 634 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 3 693
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,63 €
Average target price 2,80 €
Spread / Average Target 71,8%
Managers and Directors
Spyridon Kokkolis Head-Financial Planning & Reporting
Michael N. Stassinopoulos Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas George Sofis Independent Non-Executive Director
Vasileios Loumiotis Independent Non-Executive Director
Plutarchos Sakellaris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.-11.89%634
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO.,LTD-24.84%14 230
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.4.99%6 595
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.35.99%6 354
IMERYS4.43%3 345
AURUBIS AG-16.65%3 317