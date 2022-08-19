ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR CHANGE IN SENIOR EXECUTIVES
Disclaimer
Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 14:53:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Sales 2021
2 883 M
2 922 M
2 922 M
Net income 2021
112 M
113 M
113 M
Net Debt 2021
787 M
798 M
798 M
P/E ratio 2021
6,22x
Yield 2021
1,62%
Capitalization
557 M
564 M
564 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,62x
EV / Sales 2021
0,51x
Nbr of Employees
3 494
Free-Float
15,2%
Chart ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
1,48 €
Average target price
2,80 €
Spread / Average Target
88,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.