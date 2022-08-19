Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELHA   GRS281003004

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.

(ELHA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:14 2022-08-19 am EDT
1.470 EUR   -0.94%
11:14aELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S A : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR CHANGE IN SENIOR EXECUTIVES (Correct Repetition)
PU
10:54aELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S A : Announcement for change in senior executives
PU
08/18ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S A : Announcement for new Board of Directors and Audit Commitee
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR CHANGE IN SENIOR EXECUTIVES (Correct Repetition)

08/19/2022 | 11:14am EDT
SEE THE ANNOUNCEMENT

Announcement

Disclaimer

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 15:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 883 M 2 922 M 2 922 M
Net income 2021 112 M 113 M 113 M
Net Debt 2021 787 M 798 M 798 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,22x
Yield 2021 1,62%
Capitalization 557 M 564 M 564 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 3 494
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Duration : Period :
ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,48 €
Average target price 2,80 €
Spread / Average Target 88,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Spyridon Kokkolis Head-Financial Planning & Reporting
Michael N. Stassinopoulos Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas George Sofis Independent Non-Executive Director
Vasileios Loumiotis Independent Non-Executive Director
Plutarchos Sakellaris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.-19.78%564
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD-5.53%18 754
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.72.75%8 519
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.12.34%7 447
BAOJI TITANIUM INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-25.56%3 762
AURUBIS AG-23.62%2 977