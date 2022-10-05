Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A.
  News
  Summary
    ELHA   GRS281003004

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.

(ELHA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10 2022-10-05 am EDT
1.372 EUR   +0.15%
ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ISSUANCE OF BOND LOAN

10/05/2022 | 10:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Athens, 05 October 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INSDUSTRY S.A announces, according to article 17 par. 1 ofthe Regulation (ΕU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16th April 2014, and under article 2, par. 2 item (ig) of the 3/347/12.7.2005 Decision of the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission the issuance of a common bond loan amounting to Euro five million (EUR 5,000,000) with "Attica Bank S.A." with the aim to refinance existing debt. The loan has a five-year tenure and is issued according to L.4548/2018.


Disclaimer

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 14:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 883 M 2 873 M 2 873 M
Net income 2021 112 M 111 M 111 M
Net Debt 2021 787 M 784 M 784 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,22x
Yield 2021 1,62%
Capitalization 514 M 512 M 512 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 3 693
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Duration : Period :
ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,37 €
Average target price 2,80 €
Spread / Average Target 104%
Managers and Directors
Spyridon Kokkolis Head-Financial Planning & Reporting
Michael N. Stassinopoulos Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas George Sofis Independent Non-Executive Director
Vasileios Loumiotis Independent Non-Executive Director
Plutarchos Sakellaris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.-25.95%512
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO.,LTD-24.18%14 452
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.10.26%6 972
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.18.77%5 587
BAOJI TITANIUM INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-39.75%2 905
IMERYS-10.13%2 767