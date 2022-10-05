ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ISSUANCE OF BOND LOAN

Athens, 05 October 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INSDUSTRY S.A announces, according to article 17 par. 1 ofthe Regulation (ΕU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16th April 2014, and under article 2, par. 2 item (ig) of the 3/347/12.7.2005 Decision of the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission the issuance of a common bond loan amounting to Euro five million (EUR 5,000,000) with "Attica Bank S.A." with the aim to refinance existing debt. The loan has a five-year tenure and is issued according to L.4548/2018.