Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELHA   GRS281003004

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.

(ELHA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:18 2022-12-22 am EST
1.612 EUR   +0.50%
11/28Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper And Aluminium Industry s A : Copper plating of Oinofyta Health Center with antimicrobial copper donated by ElvalHalcor and the Hellenic Copper Development Institute
PU
11/25Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper And Aluminium Industry s A : Ir release q3 2022
PU
11/25Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper And Aluminium Industry s A : Announcement on briefing Trading Update Q3'22
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ISSUANCE OF BOND LOAN

12/22/2022 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Please refer to the attached file


Attachments

Disclaimer

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 16:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
11/28Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper And Alum : Copper plating of Oinofyta Health Center with antim..
PU
11/25Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper And Alum : Ir release q3 2022
PU
11/25Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper And Alum : Announcement on briefing Trading Update Q3'22
PU
11/25Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper And Alum : Announcement for briefing Trading Update Q3'22
PU
11/24Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper And Alum : Announcement for Trading Update Q3'22
PU
11/24Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper And Alum : Announcement for briefing on q3'22 trading update
PU
11/24Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper And Alum : Announcement for q3'22 trading update
PU
11/24Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A. Reports Earnings Results for th..
CI
11/10Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper And Alum : Announcement on second interest payment period of t..
PU
11/10Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper And Alum : Announcement for 2nd Interest Payment Period
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 883 M 3 059 M 3 059 M
Net income 2021 112 M 119 M 119 M
Net Debt 2021 787 M 835 M 835 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,22x
Yield 2021 1,62%
Capitalization 602 M 639 M 639 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 3 494
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Duration : Period :
ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,60 €
Average target price 2,80 €
Spread / Average Target 74,6%
Managers and Directors
Spyridon Kokkolis Head-Financial Planning & Reporting
Michael N. Stassinopoulos Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas George Sofis Independent Non-Executive Director
Vasileios Loumiotis Independent Non-Executive Director
Plutarchos Sakellaris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.-13.30%639
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO.,LTD-28.12%13 371
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-2.00%6 241
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.24.94%5 988
AURUBIS AG-7.54%3 764
IMERYS1.48%3 327