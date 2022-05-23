Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELHA   GRS281003004

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.

(ELHA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  05/23 10:15:48 am EDT
1.556 EUR   +0.13%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR Q1'22 TRADING UPDATE

05/23/2022 | 12:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Please see the attachment.

Q1'22 TRADING UPDATE

Disclaimer

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 16:06:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 405 M 3 592 M 3 592 M
Net income 2022 88,3 M 93,2 M 93,2 M
Net Debt 2022 903 M 953 M 953 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,48x
Yield 2022 1,93%
Capitalization 583 M 623 M 615 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 3 494
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Duration : Period :
ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,55 €
Average target price 2,65 €
Spread / Average Target 70,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Spyridon Kokkolis Head-Financial Planning & Reporting
Michael N. Stassinopoulos Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas George Sofis Independent Non-Executive Director
Vasileios Loumiotis Independent Non-Executive Director
Plutarchos Sakellaris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.-16.00%615
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD-16.14%16 842
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-7.90%6 219
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.-10.28%4 255
AURUBIS AG-2.48%3 956
BAOJI TITANIUM INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-25.72%3 810