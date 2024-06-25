Athens, 25.06.2024
ANNOUNCEMENT
The company under the trade name "ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A." (hereinafter referred to as "ELVALHALCOR") announces to the investors, pursuant to Article 17 paragraph 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of April 16th, 2014 and Article 2 paragraph 2 section (i) of the decision issued by the Board of Directors of the Capital Market Commission Nr. 3/347/12.07.2015, and
following its announcement of November 4th, 2022 (linkhttps://www.elvalhalcor.com/userfiles/pdfs/20221104ANNOUNCEMENT_EN.pdf), that pursuant to the decision of the Ministry of Trade of Turkey Nr. 2024/12 issued in the context of an administrative procedure of review of the import duty on copper tube products from Greece, following a request submitted by a domestic producer in Turkey, a proceeding in which ELVALHALCOR participated as a Greek manufacturer of copper tube products, it was determined that the import duty imposed in 2017 on copper tube products from Greece, which for ELVALHALCOR was set at 5% in the context of the initial investigation, will remain partially in force for a further five years.
ELVALHALCOR reasonably expects that the above decision of the Ministry of Trade of Turkey will not have a material impact on its financial results.
ELVALHALCOR will, in accordance with stock exchange legislation, inform the investors of any significant developments.
