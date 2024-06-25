Athens, 25.06.2024

ANNOUNCEMENT

The company under the trade name "ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A." (hereinafter referred to as "ELVALHALCOR") announces to the investors

following its announcement of November 4th, 2022 (linkhttps://www.elvalhalcor.com/userfiles/pdfs/20221104ANNOUNCEMENT_EN.pdf), that pursuant to the decision of the Ministry of Trade of Turkey Nr. 2024/12 issued in the context of an administrative procedure of review of the import duty on copper tube products from Greece, following a request submitted by a domestic producer in Turkey, a proceeding in which ELVALHALCOR participated as a Greek manufacturer of copper tube products, it was determined that the import duty imposed in 2017 on copper tube products from Greece, which for ELVALHALCOR was set at 5% in the context of the initial investigation, will remain partially in force for a further five years.

ELVALHALCOR reasonably expects that the above decision of the Ministry of Trade of Turkey will not have a material impact on its financial results.

ELVALHALCOR will, in accordance with stock exchange legislation, inform the investors of any significant developments.

