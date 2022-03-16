Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELHA   GRS281003004

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.

(ELHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE BRIEFING ON FY'21 FINANCIAL RESULTS

03/16/2022 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Athens, 16.03.2022

ANNOUNCEMENT

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A. (hereinafter "the Company"), performed today the briefing regarding the FY'21 Financial results according to its announcement on 15.03.2022 (link). The relative presentation is posted on the Athens Stock Exchange website (https://www.helex.gr/web/guest/home) as well as on the Company's website: https://www.elvalhalcor.com/investor-relations/reports-presentations/financial-releases/


Disclaimer

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 15:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 883 M 3 157 M 3 157 M
Net income 2021 112 M 122 M 122 M
Net Debt 2021 787 M 862 M 862 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,22x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 675 M 739 M 739 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 992
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Duration : Period :
ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,80 €
Average target price 2,80 €
Spread / Average Target 55,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Periklis Christos Sapountzis Director General & Executive Director
Spyridon Kokkolis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Theodosios Panagioti Papageorgopoulos Executive Chairman
Nikolaos Ioannis Galetas Independent Non-Executive Director
Natalia Nicolaidis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.-2.81%739
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.6.11%64 418
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION10.87%52 895
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-19.74%14 048
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.24.16%12 548
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED0.92%5 091