ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE BRIEFING ON FY'21 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Athens, 16.03.2022

ANNOUNCEMENT

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A. (hereinafter "the Company"), performed today the briefing regarding the FY'21 Financial results according to its announcement on 15.03.2022 (link). The relative presentation is posted on the Athens Stock Exchange website (https://www.helex.gr/web/guest/home) as well as on the Company's website: https://www.elvalhalcor.com/investor-relations/reports-presentations/financial-releases/