Following the decision of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders of May 23rd, 2024, for the election of a new thirteen-member Board of Directors of the Company and the appointment of its independent non-executive members, which was taken following, according to article 18 par. 1 of L. 4706/2020, as in force, the proposal of the Company's Board of Directors of 01.05.2024 to the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders of May 23rd, 2024, based on the proposal / evaluation report of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee of 19.04.2024, the new thirteen-member Board of Directors of the Company, was formed on the same day in a body, as follows:

The company under the trade name "ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A." with G.C.R. Nr. 303401000 (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") announces to the investment community that, following the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders, which was held on May 23rd, 2024, the new Board of Directors of the Company was formed into body, then the Members of the Committees of the Company, namely the Audit Committee and the Remuneration and Nomination Committee, were appointed, and, finally, each of the said two Committees of the Company appointed its Chairman and formed into body. In specific:

ON THE FORMATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS INTO BODY, THE APPOINTMENT OF THE NEW MEMBERS OF THE COMMITTEES OF THE COMPANY AND THEIR FORMATION INTO BODY

13) Lakkotrypis Georgios of Antonios, Independent Non-Executive Member.

The above members of the Board of Directors of the Company meet the eligibility criteria, according to article 3 of L. 4706/2020, as in force, and the approved Suitability Policy of the Company, the conditions of articles 3 and 5 of L. 4706/2020, as in force, on the adequate representation by gender and the total number of independent non-executive members of the Board of Directors of the Company, respectively, while there are no obstacles or incompatibilities in the person of the elected members of the Board of Directors of the Company regarding any relevant provisions of the legal framework of corporate governance, including the Code of Corporate Governance applied by the Company (Hellenic Code of Corporate Governance of the H.C.G.C. of June 2021), the Company's Rules of Operation and the approved Suitability Policy of the Company.

Also, in the person of each of the above appointed by the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company of May 23rd, 2024, independent non-executive members of the Board of Directors of the Company, a) Vasileios Loumiotis of Ioannis, b) Plutarchos Sakellaris of Konstantinos, c) Ourania Aikaterinari of Nikolaos Parmenion, and d) Georgios Lakkotrypis of Antonios, it was re-established by the Board of Directors that all the criteria of independence provided in the current legislation, i.e. in article 9 par. 1 and 2 of L. 4706/2020, as in force, are met.

Also, the Board of Directors of the Company, taking into account the long professional audit experience of the independent non-executive member of the Board of Directors of the Company, Mr. Vassilios Loumiotis of Ioannis, his high scientific training and his teaching experience in the field of auditing and accounting and his managerial skills from his participation, as a member, in boards of directors of companies and from his tenure so far, as a member and Chairman, in committees of listed companies, including the Company, decided unanimously and appointed the independent non-executive member of the Board of Directors of the Company, Mr. Vassilios Loumiotis of Ioannis, as a Senior Independent Director, within the meaning of the relevant Special Practice of paragraphs 2.2.21 and 2.2.22 of the Corporate Governance Code applied by the Company (Hellenic Corporate Governance Code of the H.C.G.C. of June 2021) with the competencies provided in the above-mentioned provisions of the above Corporate Governance Code.

The term of office of the members of the new Board of Directors of the Company, according to article 11 par. 1 of the Company's Articles of Association, is annual, i.e. until 23.05.2025, which is extended, according to the provisions of article 85 par. 1 sec c) of L. 4548/2018, as in force, and article 11 par. 2 of the Company's Articles of Association, up to the lapse of the deadline, within which the Company's Shareholders Ordinary General Meeting is to be convened in 2025 and up to the taking of the relevant decision, and may not exceed two years.

Appointment of the members of the new Audit Committee of the Company and the formation thereof into body

Α) The Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders of May 23rd, 2024, re- appointed, in accordance with the provisions of article 44 of L. 4449/2017, as in force, the Audit Committee of the Company, as a Committee of the Board of Directors of the

