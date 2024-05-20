Athens, May 20, 2024

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE Q1'24 TRADING UPDATE

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A. (hereinafter the "Company") reminds investors that the announcement regarding the Q1'24 trading update of the Company will be held on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024 (after the end of the trading session).

Furthermore, the briefing regarding the Q1'24 trading update of the Company will be held on Thursday, May 23rd, 2024, at 13:00 Greece local time via call conference.

The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Thursday May 23rd, 2024 Time: 13:00 (GR) 12:00 (CEST) 11:00 (UK) 06:00 am (NY) Duration: The teleconference will last approximately 60 minutes. Following the brief presentation, there will be an opportunity for a question-and-answer session. Participation Options: Participation in the teleconference will be available via live video webcast and audio conference. Please see below your options to participate. Webcast: The conference call will be webcast in real time over the internet and you may join by clicking on the following link: https://87399.themediaframe.eu/links/elvalhalcor1Q24.html It is recommended to use a desktop/ laptop browser. If you experience any difficulty, please call + 30 210 9460803. Telephone: For audio teleconference, please use one of the following telephone numbers: • Greek participants: +30 213 009 6000 or +30 210 94 60 800 • UK participants: +44 (0) 800 368 1063 • UK & International: +44 (0) 203 059 5872 • USA participants: +1 516 447 5632

Participants from any other country can use one of the phone numbers provided above (please call 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time).

If you experience any difficulties, please call + 30 210 9460803.

Contact Details: Investor Relations, ELVALHALCOR S.A.

Tel: (+30) 22620 48111|E-mail:ir@elvalhalcor.com|www.elvalhalcor.com