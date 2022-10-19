ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE RESULT OF THE TAX AUDIT

Athens, 19 October 2022

Announcement for the result of the tax audit

Pursuant to paragraph 4.1.3.1. of the Athens Stock Exchange Regulation and article 17 paragraph 1 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, the Company under the trade name "ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.", announces to the investor community that the tax audit for the Company for the fiscal year 2021 was completed. The audit was conducted by the certified auditor according to article 65Α of L.4174/2013, as currently in force and a Tax Compliance Report has been issued without qualifications.