Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELHA   GRS281003004

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.

(ELHA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:13 2022-10-19 am EDT
1.402 EUR   -0.28%
10/13Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper And Aluminium Industry s A : supports the “Fairground Recycling” initiative in Chalkida
PU
10/05Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper And Aluminium Industry s A : Announcement for issuance of bond loan
PU
10/05Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper And Aluminium Industry s A : Announcement for Issuance of Bond Loan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE RESULT OF THE TAX AUDIT

10/19/2022 | 10:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Athens, 19 October 2022

Announcement for the result of the tax audit

Pursuant to paragraph 4.1.3.1. of the Athens Stock Exchange Regulation and article 17 paragraph 1 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, the Company under the trade name "ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.", announces to the investor community that the tax audit for the Company for the fiscal year 2021 was completed. The audit was conducted by the certified auditor according to article 65Α of L.4174/2013, as currently in force and a Tax Compliance Report has been issued without qualifications.


Disclaimer

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 14:34:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
10/13Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper And Alum : supports the “Fairground Recycling” ini..
PU
10/05Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper And Alum : Announcement for issuance of bond loan
PU
10/05Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper And Alum : Announcement for Issuance of Bond Loan
PU
09/14Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper And Alum : Announcement for Assumption of Duties of Risk Manag..
PU
09/14Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper And Alum : Announcement for assumption of duties of head of th..
PU
09/14Aluminium producer Elvalhalcor examines replacing gas with LPG
RE
09/13Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper And Alum : Announcement for Briefing on the H1'22 Financial Re..
PU
09/13Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper And Alum : Announcement for the briefing on the h1'22 financia..
PU
09/13Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper And Alum : Press release for the financial results h1'22
PU
09/13Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A. Reports Earnings Results for th..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 883 M 2 832 M 2 832 M
Net income 2021 112 M 110 M 110 M
Net Debt 2021 787 M 773 M 773 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,22x
Yield 2021 1,62%
Capitalization 528 M 518 M 518 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 3 693
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Duration : Period :
ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,41 €
Average target price 2,80 €
Spread / Average Target 99,1%
Managers and Directors
Spyridon Kokkolis Head-Financial Planning & Reporting
Michael N. Stassinopoulos Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas George Sofis Independent Non-Executive Director
Vasileios Loumiotis Independent Non-Executive Director
Plutarchos Sakellaris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.-24.00%518
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO.,LTD-27.89%13 578
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.21.23%7 573
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.33.16%6 188
BAOJI TITANIUM INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-35.34%3 079
IMERYS-2.13%2 970