Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELHA   GRS281003004

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.

(ELHA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  05/05 10:13:00 am EDT
1.604 EUR    0.00%
11:00aELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S A : Announcement Pursuant to L.3556_2007
PU
05/03ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S A : Notice to Shareholders' Annual General Meeting
PU
04/20ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S A : Announcement Pursuant to L.3556_2007
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : Announcement Pursuant to L.3556_2007

05/05/2022 | 11:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Athens, 05.05.2022

ANNOUNCEMENT

Pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, the company under the trade name "ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A." (hereinafter referred to as "ELVALHALCOR"), following a relevant notification which was received by ELVALHALCOR, announces to the investment community that, on 04.05.2022 Mr. Spyridon Kokkolis, Group CFO, purchased 4,500 common shares of ELVALHALCOR, of a total value of EUR 7,245.00.

Disclaimer

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 05 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2022 14:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
11:00aELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : Announcement Pursuant to L.3556_2007
PU
05/03ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : Notice to Shareholders' Annual General Meeting
PU
04/20ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : Announcement Pursuant to L.3556_2007
PU
04/20ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : Announcement Pursuant to L.3556/2007
PU
04/13ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : European Investment Bank and Elval, the aluminium r..
PU
04/08ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : Announcement for signing of loan agreement
PU
03/16ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : Announcement for the briefing on fy'21 financial re..
PU
03/16ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : Ir release fy'21
PU
03/15ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : Announcement for Briefing on FY 2021 Financial Resu..
PU
03/15ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : Announcement for Financial Calendar 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 405 M 3 596 M 3 596 M
Net income 2022 88,3 M 93,3 M 93,3 M
Net Debt 2022 903 M 954 M 954 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,68x
Yield 2022 1,87%
Capitalization 602 M 636 M 636 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 3 494
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Duration : Period :
ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,60 €
Average target price 2,65 €
Spread / Average Target 65,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Spyridon Kokkolis Head-Financial Planning & Reporting
Michael N. Stassinopoulos Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas George Sofis Independent Non-Executive Director
Vasileios Loumiotis Independent Non-Executive Director
Plutarchos Sakellaris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.-13.30%636
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD-25.38%15 211
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-15.41%5 758
AURUBIS AG18.10%4 794
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.-20.05%4 049
BAOJI TITANIUM INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-36.08%3 317