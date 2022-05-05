ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : Announcement Pursuant to L.3556_2007

Athens, 05.05.2022

ANNOUNCEMENT

Pursuant to Law 3556/2007 and article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, the company under the trade name "ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A." (hereinafter referred to as "ELVALHALCOR"), following a relevant notification which was received by ELVALHALCOR, announces to the investment community that, on 04.05.2022 Mr. Spyridon Kokkolis, Group CFO, purchased 4,500 common shares of ELVALHALCOR, of a total value of EUR 7,245.00.