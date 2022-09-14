Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELHA   GRS281003004

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.

(ELHA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10 2022-09-14 am EDT
1.428 EUR   +4.39%
11:40aELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S A : Announcement for Assumption of Duties of Risk Manager
PU
11:20aELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S A : Announcement for assumption of duties of head of the risk management unit
PU
09:44aAluminium producer Elvalhalcor examines replacing gas with LPG
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : Announcement for Assumption of Duties of Risk Manager

09/14/2022 | 11:40am EDT
Athens, 14 September 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT

The company under the trade name "ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A." (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") announces to the investment community, according to article 17 par. 1 of Regulation (ΕU) Nr. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16th, 2014 and article 2 par. 2 point (e) of the decision Nr. 3/347/12.07.2005 of the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, that Mr. Konstantinos Mougios of Apostolos assumed the duties of the Head of the Risk Management Unit of the Company.

Mr. Konstantinos Mougios holds a bachelor's degree in economics and a master's degree in risk management and has experience in risk management in the sector of financial and audit services.

Disclaimer

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 15:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 883 M 2 885 M 2 885 M
Net income 2021 112 M 112 M 112 M
Net Debt 2021 787 M 788 M 788 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,22x
Yield 2021 1,62%
Capitalization 513 M 514 M 514 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 3 494
Free-Float 15,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,37 €
Average target price 2,80 €
Spread / Average Target 105%
Managers and Directors
Spyridon Kokkolis Head-Financial Planning & Reporting
Michael N. Stassinopoulos Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas George Sofis Independent Non-Executive Director
Vasileios Loumiotis Independent Non-Executive Director
Plutarchos Sakellaris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.-26.05%514
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD-9.33%17 756
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.17.58%7 638
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.39.59%6 746
BAOJI TITANIUM INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-33.09%3 314
YUNNAN COPPER CO., LTD.-11.22%2 913