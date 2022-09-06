Log in
    ELHA   GRS281003004

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.

(ELHA)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:22 2022-09-06 am EDT
1.314 EUR   -0.30%
ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : Announcement for Publication of H1'22

09/06/2022 | 11:10am EDT
Athens, 06 September 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE PUBLICATION OF Η1 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A. announces that the Announcement and Publication of Η1 2022 Financial Results will be on Tuesday 13th of September 2022 (after the end of the trading session).

Following the publication, the briefing regarding the H1 2022 Financial Results of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 14th of September 2022 at 15:00 Greece local time via call conference:

Time:

15:00 (GR)

14:00 (CET)

13:00 (UK)

08:00 a.m. (US - New York)

Duration:

The teleconference will last approximately 30 minutes. There will be an opportunity for a

question and answer session after a short presentation.

Access:

In order to participate in the teleconference, please use one of the following numbers:

• Greece:

+30

213 009 6000 or +30 210 94 60 800

• United Kingdom:

+44

(0)

800 368 1063

• United Kingdom and other countries:

+44

(0)

203 059 5872

• United States of America:

+1 516 447 5632

Participants from any other country may choose any of the above numbers (please call 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start).

Webcast:

The conference call will be Webcast in real time over the Internet and you may join by

linking at the internet site:

https://87399.themediaframe.eu/links/elvalhalcor1H22.html

If you experience any difficulty, please call + 30 210 9460803.

  • The company reserves the right to change the above dates, following relevant and timely notification amending the present, according to the Athens Exchange Regulation.

Disclaimer

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 06 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2022 15:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 883 M 2 860 M 2 860 M
Net income 2021 112 M 111 M 111 M
Net Debt 2021 787 M 781 M 781 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,22x
Yield 2021 1,62%
Capitalization 495 M 491 M 491 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 3 494
Free-Float 15,2%
Managers and Directors
Spyridon Kokkolis Head-Financial Planning & Reporting
Michael N. Stassinopoulos Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas George Sofis Independent Non-Executive Director
Vasileios Loumiotis Independent Non-Executive Director
Plutarchos Sakellaris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.-28.76%491
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD-13.73%16 871
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.12.14%7 275
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.43.44%6 923
BAOJI TITANIUM INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-37.85%3 074
YUNNAN COPPER CO., LTD.-19.37%2 642