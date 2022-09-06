ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : Announcement for Publication of H1'22

Athens, 06 September 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE PUBLICATION OF Η1 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A. announces that the Announcement and Publication of Η1 2022 Financial Results will be on Tuesday 13th of September 2022 (after the end of the trading session).

Following the publication, the briefing regarding the H1 2022 Financial Results of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 14th of September 2022 at 15:00 Greece local time via call conference:

Time: 15:00 (GR) 14:00 (CET) 13:00 (UK) 08:00 a.m. (US - New York) Duration: The teleconference will last approximately 30 minutes. There will be an opportunity for a question and answer session after a short presentation. Access: In order to participate in the teleconference, please use one of the following numbers: • Greece: +30 213 009 6000 or +30 210 94 60 800 • United Kingdom: +44 (0) 800 368 1063 • United Kingdom and other countries: +44 (0) 203 059 5872 • United States of America: +1 516 447 5632

Participants from any other country may choose any of the above numbers (please call 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start).

Webcast: The conference call will be Webcast in real time over the Internet and you may join by linking at the internet site: https://87399.themediaframe.eu/links/elvalhalcor1H22.html If you experience any difficulty, please call + 30 210 9460803.