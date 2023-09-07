Athens, 07.09.2023

ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE PUBLICATION OF Η1 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A. (hereinafter the "Company"), announces to the investors that the announcement and publication of the Η1 2023 Financial Results of the Company will take place on Wednesday, 13thof September, 2023 (after the end of the trading session).

Furthermore, the briefing regarding the H1 2023 Financial Results of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14thof September 2023 at 15:00 Greece local time via a live video webcast in addition to the traditional audio conference.

The teleconference details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 14th of September 2023 Time: 15:00 (GR) 14:00 (CEST) 13:00 (UK) 08:00 am (NY) Duration: The teleconference will last approximately 60 minutes with an opportunity for a question and answer session following the brief presentation. Participation Options: Participation to the teleconference will be available via live video webcast and audio conference. Please see below your options to participate. Webcast: The live video conference will be webcast in real-time over the Internet and you can join by clicking on the following link: https://87399.themediaframe.eu/links/elvalhalcor1H23.html It is recommended to use a desktop/ laptop browser. If you experience any difficulty, please call + 30 210 9460803. Telephone: For audio teleconference, please use one of the following telephone numbers: • Greek participants: +30 213 009 6000 or +30 210 94 60 800 • UK participants: +44 (0) 800 368 1063 • UK & International: +44 (0) 203 059 5872 • USA participants: +1 516 447 5632

Participants from any other country can use one of the phone numbers provided above (please call 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time).

If you experience any difficulties, please call + 30 210 9460803.

Contact Details: Investor Relations, ELVALHALCOR S.A.

Tel: (+30) 2262048111|E-mail:ir@elvalhalcor.com|www.elvalhalcor.com