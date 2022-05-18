ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : Announcement for the Publication of Q1'22 Trading Update

Log in
Athens, 18.05.2022

ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE PUBLICATION OF Q1 2022 TRADING UPDATE

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A. announces that the Announcement and

publication of Q1 2022 Trading Update will be on Monday 23rd of May, 2022 (after the end of the trading session).

Following the publication, the briefing regarding the Q1'22 Trading Update of the company will be held on Tuesday,

24th of May, 2022 at 15:00 Greece local time via call conference:

Time:

15:00 (GR)

14:00 (CET)

13:00 (UK)

08:00 a.m. (US - New York)

Duration:

The teleconference will last approximately 30 minutes. There will be an opportunity for a

question and answer session after a short presentation.

Access:

In order to participate in the teleconference, please use one of the following numbers:

• Greece:

+30

213 009 6000 or +30 210 94 60 800

• United Kingdom:

+44

(0) 800 368 1063

• United Kingdom and other countries:

+44

(0) 203 059 5872

• United States of America:

+1 516 447 5632

Participants from any other country may choose any of the above numbers (please call 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start).

Webcast:

The conference call will be Webcast in real time over the Internet and you may join by

linking at the internet site:

https://87399.themediaframe.eu/links/elvalhalcor22Q1.html

If you experience any difficulty, please call + 30 210 9460803.

  • The company reserves the right to change the above dates, following relevant and timely notification amending the present, according to the Athens Exchange Regulation.

Disclaimer

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 18 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2022 14:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
