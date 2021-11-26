Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELHA   GRS281003004

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.

(ELHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : Announcement for the Publication of Q3 2021 Trading Update

11/26/2021 | 10:50am EST
Athens, 26.11.2021

ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE PUBLICATION OF Q3 2021 TRADING UPDATE

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A., announces to the investors that the publication of the Q3'21 Trading Update will be on Tuesday 30th of November, 2021 (after the end of the trading session).

  • The company reserves the right to change the above dates, following relevant and timely notification amending the present, according to the Athens Exchange Regulation.

Disclaimer

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 15:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
