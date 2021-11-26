ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : Announcement for the Publication of Q3 2021 Trading Update

Athens, 26.11.2021
ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE PUBLICATION OF Q3 2021 TRADING UPDATE
ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A., announces to the investors that the publication of the Q3'21 Trading Update will be on Tuesday 30th of November, 2021 (after the end of the trading session).
The company reserves the right to change the above dates, following relevant and timely notification amending the present, according to the Athens Exchange Regulation.
