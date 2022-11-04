Advanced search
    ELHA   GRS281003004

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.

(ELHA)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  11:13 2022-11-04 am EDT
1.442 EUR   +1.69%
Announcement for the initiation of expiry review for the imports of copper tubes products in Turkey
12:02pElvalhalcor Hellenic Copper And Aluminium Industry s A : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ΤΗΕ INITIATION OF EXPIRY REVIEW FOR THE IMPORTS OF COPPER TUBES PRODUCTS IN TURKEY
11/02Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper And Aluminium Industry s A : Announcement for the Publication of Q3'22 Trading Update
ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : Announcement for the initiation of expiry review for the imports of copper tubes products in Turkey

11/04/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
Athens, 04 November 2022

Announcement

The company under the trade name "ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A." (hereinafter referred to as "ELVALHALCOR") announces to the investors, pursuant to Article 17 paragraph 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16th April 2014 and Article 2 paragraph 2 section (i) of the decision issued by the Board of Directors of the Capital Market Commission number 3/347/12.07.2015, the initiation by the Ministry of Trade of Turkey of an expiry review investigation concerning the imports of copper tubes & pipes originating in Greece, upon request from a local producer. The expiry review investigation is conducted to determine whether the duty imposed on the imports of copper tubes & pipes originating in Greece, in 2017, which for ELVALHALCOR was defined at 5%, within the framework of the initial investigation, will be rescinded, amended or maintained for another five years.

ELVALHALCOR will participate in the expiry review investigation as a producer of refined coper tubes in Greece and will keep the investment community informed about the progress of the expiry review investigation and the potential impact on its financial results.

Financials
Sales 2021 2 883 M 2 814 M 2 814 M
Net income 2021 112 M 109 M 109 M
Net Debt 2021 787 M 768 M 768 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,22x
Yield 2021 1,62%
Capitalization 532 M 519 M 519 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 3 693
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Duration : Period :
ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,42 €
Average target price 2,80 €
Spread / Average Target 97,5%
Managers and Directors
Spyridon Kokkolis Head-Financial Planning & Reporting
Michael N. Stassinopoulos Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas George Sofis Independent Non-Executive Director
Vasileios Loumiotis Independent Non-Executive Director
Plutarchos Sakellaris Independent Non-Executive Director
