ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : Announcement for the initiation of expiry review for the imports of copper tubes products in Turkey

Athens, 04 November 2022

Announcement

The company under the trade name "ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A." (hereinafter referred to as "ELVALHALCOR") announces to the investors, pursuant to Article 17 paragraph 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16th April 2014 and Article 2 paragraph 2 section (i) of the decision issued by the Board of Directors of the Capital Market Commission number 3/347/12.07.2015, the initiation by the Ministry of Trade of Turkey of an expiry review investigation concerning the imports of copper tubes & pipes originating in Greece, upon request from a local producer. The expiry review investigation is conducted to determine whether the duty imposed on the imports of copper tubes & pipes originating in Greece, in 2017, which for ELVALHALCOR was defined at 5%, within the framework of the initial investigation, will be rescinded, amended or maintained for another five years.

ELVALHALCOR will participate in the expiry review investigation as a producer of refined coper tubes in Greece and will keep the investment community informed about the progress of the expiry review investigation and the potential impact on its financial results.