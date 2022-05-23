ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : Announcement of Q1'22 Trading Update

Trading

Update

Q1'22

Athens, 23rd of May 2022

Trading Update

Q1'22

Strong Growth and Profitability

Increased sales volumes by 8.7% and turnover by 42.7%

Operational profitability (a-EBITDA) at EUR 74.7 million, up by 78.3% versus Q1'21.

2022 started with an uptrend, maintaining the momentum of 2021, as demand remained especially strong in most segments, and the Company capitalised on its increased capacity, mainly in the aluminium segment. As a result, consolidated sales volumes grew by 8.7%, driven primarily by the aluminium segment products, up by 10.9%, followed by the copper segment products, up by 5.0%.

Strong global demand and higher energy costs in the primary production led to a rapid increase in the LME metal prices, with the average price of copper reaching EUR 8.916 /t (26.3% higher versus Q1'21) and the average price of aluminium reaching EUR 2,927/t (increased by 68.1% compared to Q1'21). The combination of increased volumes and metal prices resulted in historically high sales revenue of EUR 923.6 million for Q1'22 (increased by 42.7% compared to EUR 647.3 million for Q1'21).

Group Amount in €' 000 Q1'22 Q1'21 Sales 923,575 647,323 Gross profit 109,296 68,717 EBITDA 102,062 67,061 a-EBITDA 74,689 41,885 ΕΒΙΤ 85,640 50,684 Net financial result (8,574) (7,152) Profit before tax 78,211 44,490 Profit after tax 66,897 35,989 Profit after tax & non-controlling interests 65,345 34,778 Earnings per share (€) 0.1741 0.0927

The strength of demand supported the improvement of conversion prices and, combined with the increased sales volumes, resulted in increased adjusted consolidated earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortisation, metal result, and other incidental costs (a-EBITDA, which better represents the operational profitability of the Company) by 78.3%, to EUR 74.7 million versus EUR 41.9 million for the respective prior period.

The uptrend in metal prices resulted in accounting profits from metal, which reached EUR 28.3 million for Q1'22 versus a profit of EUR

26.3 million for Q1'21. Supported by the positive metal result, gross profit increased to EUR 109.3 million compared to EUR 68.7 million in Q1'21. Furthermore, it is also noteworthy that safeguarding of the Company's personnel and stakeholders from the effects of the pandemic continued throughout the period, at a rate adjusted with the evolution of the situation, resulting to EUR 0.8 million of expenses attributable to this included in the consolidated results versus EUR 1.1 million during Q1'21. Consolidated profit before tax, interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 102.0 million versus EUR 67.1 for Q1'21.

High metal prices and production and sales volumes that affected the Group's working capital, combined with the accelerated investment programme, resulted in an increase of net debt by EUR 228 million compared to the closing of 2021. The gradually declining borrowing costs achieved by the Group partially mitigated the rise in finance costs, with net financial results amounting to EUR 8.6 million compared to EUR 7.2 million for Q1'21. It is also worth noting that during the first quarter of 2022, the Company started using interest rate swaps for variable rate loans with the purpose of countering the effects of the uptrend in interest rates and the hedging of finance costs.