Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELHA   GRS281003004

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.

(ELHA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  05/23 10:15:48 am EDT
1.556 EUR   +0.13%
12:27pELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S A : Announcement for Briefing for Q1'22 Trading Update
PU
12:27pELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S A : Ir release q1'22
PU
12:08pELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S A : Announcement for q1'22 trading update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : Announcement of Q1'22 Trading Update

05/23/2022 | 12:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q1'22

Trading Update

Trading

Update

Q1'22

Athens, 23rd of May 2022

Trading Update

Q1'22

Strong Growth and Profitability

  • Increased sales volumes by 8.7% and turnover by 42.7%
  • Operational profitability (a-EBITDA) at EUR 74.7 million, up by 78.3% versus Q1'21.

2022 started with an uptrend, maintaining the momentum of 2021, as demand remained especially strong in most segments, and the Company capitalised on its increased capacity, mainly in the aluminium segment. As a result, consolidated sales volumes grew by 8.7%, driven primarily by the aluminium segment products, up by 10.9%, followed by the copper segment products, up by 5.0%.

Strong global demand and higher energy costs in the primary production led to a rapid increase in the LME metal prices, with the average price of copper reaching EUR 8.916 /t (26.3% higher versus Q1'21) and the average price of aluminium reaching EUR 2,927/t (increased by 68.1% compared to Q1'21). The combination of increased volumes and metal prices resulted in historically high sales revenue of EUR 923.6 million for Q1'22 (increased by 42.7% compared to EUR 647.3 million for Q1'21).

Group

Amount in €' 000

Q1'22

Q1'21

Sales

923,575

647,323

Gross profit

109,296

68,717

EBITDA

102,062

67,061

a-EBITDA

74,689

41,885

ΕΒΙΤ

85,640

50,684

Net financial result

(8,574)

(7,152)

Profit before tax

78,211

44,490

Profit after tax

66,897

35,989

Profit after tax & non-controlling interests

65,345

34,778

Earnings per share (€)

0.1741

0.0927

The strength of demand supported the improvement of conversion prices and, combined with the increased sales volumes, resulted in increased adjusted consolidated earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortisation, metal result, and other incidental costs (a-EBITDA, which better represents the operational profitability of the Company) by 78.3%, to EUR 74.7 million versus EUR 41.9 million for the respective prior period.

The uptrend in metal prices resulted in accounting profits from metal, which reached EUR 28.3 million for Q1'22 versus a profit of EUR

26.3 million for Q1'21. Supported by the positive metal result, gross profit increased to EUR 109.3 million compared to EUR 68.7 million in Q1'21. Furthermore, it is also noteworthy that safeguarding of the Company's personnel and stakeholders from the effects of the pandemic continued throughout the period, at a rate adjusted with the evolution of the situation, resulting to EUR 0.8 million of expenses attributable to this included in the consolidated results versus EUR 1.1 million during Q1'21. Consolidated profit before tax, interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 102.0 million versus EUR 67.1 for Q1'21.

High metal prices and production and sales volumes that affected the Group's working capital, combined with the accelerated investment programme, resulted in an increase of net debt by EUR 228 million compared to the closing of 2021. The gradually declining borrowing costs achieved by the Group partially mitigated the rise in finance costs, with net financial results amounting to EUR 8.6 million compared to EUR 7.2 million for Q1'21. It is also worth noting that during the first quarter of 2022, the Company started using interest rate swaps for variable rate loans with the purpose of countering the effects of the uptrend in interest rates and the hedging of finance costs.

Finally, profit after tax amounted to EUR 66.9 million versus EUR 36.0 million for Q1'21, with profit after tax and non-controlling interest reaching EUR 65.3 million for Q1'22 or (EUR 0.1741 per share), up from EUR 34.8 million for Q1'21 (or EUR 0.0927 per share).

Per segment analysis

For the 3

months

Sales

EBITDA

a-EBITDA

EBIT

EBT

until

€'000

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

Aluminium

442,935

291,782

66,737

32,472

53,221

25,815

55,258

21,197

50,380

17,462

Copper

480,640

355,541

35,325

34,589

21,468

16,070

30,382

29,487

27,832

27,028

Total

923,575

647,323

102,062

67,061

74,689

41,884

85,640

50,684

78,211

44,490

Aluminium

In the first quarter of 2022, the aluminium segment continued increasing its sales volumes, growing by 10.9% versus Q1'21, whereas turnover amounted to EUR 442.9 million, an increase of 51.8%. The segment was positively affected by the increased volumes of the beverages, the building and construction, and transportation markets, and improved its product mix, utilising the increased production capacity from the integration of the new, state-of-the-art hot rolling mill in the production (Tandem). Earnings before taxes amounted to EUR 50.4 million versus EUR 17.5 million for the respective prior period of 2021, while a-EBITDA amounted to a profit of EUR 53.2 million in Q1'22 versus EUR 25.8 million in Q1'21.

In regards to the investment programme, the second phase which will further raise production capacity is rapidly heading to completion, with new investments in PPE reaching EUR 59,3 million, out of which EUR 53.3 million were dedicated to the production facilities of the aluminium rolling facilities of the Company in Oinofyta, Greece. These investments include the acquisition of property, which will be used as a logistics centre for the storage and transportation of its products in the long run.

Copper

The copper segment marked an increase in sales volumes by 5.0% in Q1'22, with the uninterrupted uptrend of the last years fuelled by the full recovery of copper alloy extrusion products and the increased sales volumes of copper extruded products. Boosted by the increased copper prices in the international markets, sales revenue amounted to EUR 480.6 million, marking an increase of 35.2%. Profits before tax amounted to EUR 27.8 million versus EUR 27.1 million in Q1'21, while a-EBITDA improved to EUR 21.5 million in Q1'21 versus EUR 16.1 million in the respective previous period.

Regarding investments for Q1'22, EUR 2.5 million were spent, out of which the amount of EUR 1.3 million by subsidiary Sofia Med.

Prospects for 2022

For 2022, the continued uptrend in prices of major cost elements and the continuing supply chain disruptions cause inflationary pressures and rising interest rates which raise concerns about global growth. The Group has already taken steps, either by using hedging techniques or by passing on the costs, in the markets that this is possible, but also through the creation of new partnerships to maintain its flexibility.

In conclusion, despite the fact that various factors of uncertainty remain, ElvalHalcor faces the future with optimism, as it is well- positioned to utilise its extensive product portfolio, as well as its strategic advantages, such as the customer-centric philosophy, the international orientation of sales, with no dependency on countries or geographical areas, which provide the ability to capitalise on any future opportunity. To that end, the significant investments which were just completed or are in the execution phase have an important key role. The aforementioned investments are focused on sectors and products with strong growth potential in the context of the megatrends of circular economy, transition to climate neutrality and urbanization and sustainability, which further enhance the Company's production capacity and its utilisation, allowing ElvalHalcor to maintain its growth momentum.

Consolidated Condensed

Statement of Financial Position

31/03/2022

31/12/2021

ASSETS

€' 000

€' 000

Non-current assets

1,187,673

1,123,801

Inventories

835,789

697,605

Trade receivables

464,765

298,243

Other current assets

19,950

32,631

Cash and cash equivalents

57,807

91,144

TOTAL ASSETS

2,578,665

2,230,742

EQUITY & LIABILITIES

Share Capital

146,344

146,344

Other Company's shareholders equity

725,502

642,874

Company's shareholders equity

871,846

789,219

Minority rights

20,681

19,098

Total Equity

892,527

808,316

Long term borrowings liabilities

788,072

672,504

Provisions / Other long term liabilities

100,130

101,331

Short term borrowings liabilities

285,120

205,694

Other short term liabilities

512,816

442,896

Total Liabilities

1,686,138

1,422,425

TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES

2,578,665

2,230,742

Condensed Consolidated

31/03/2022

31/03/2021

Statement of Cash Flows

€' 000

€'000

Net cash flows from Operating activities

(164,135)

(23,454)

Net cash flows from Investing activities

(63,272)

(30,091)

Net cash flows from Financing activities

194,071

68,896

Net (reduction)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents

(33,336)

15,352

Disclaimer

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 16:06:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
12:27pELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : Announcement for Briefing for Q1'22 Trading Update
PU
12:27pELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : Ir release q1'22
PU
12:08pELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : Announcement for q1'22 trading update
PU
12:08pELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : Announcement of Q1'22 Trading Update
PU
12:08pELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : Announcement for briefing on q1'22 trading update
PU
05/18ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : Announcement for the Publication of Q1'22 Trading U..
PU
05/10ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : Announcement for 1st Interest Payment Period
PU
05/06ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : Announcement for Signing of Agreement
PU
05/05ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : Announcement Pursuant to L.3556_2007
PU
05/03ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : Notice to Shareholders' Annual General Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 405 M 3 592 M 3 592 M
Net income 2022 88,3 M 93,2 M 93,2 M
Net Debt 2022 903 M 953 M 953 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,48x
Yield 2022 1,93%
Capitalization 583 M 623 M 615 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 3 494
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Duration : Period :
ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,55 €
Average target price 2,65 €
Spread / Average Target 70,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Spyridon Kokkolis Head-Financial Planning & Reporting
Michael N. Stassinopoulos Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas George Sofis Independent Non-Executive Director
Vasileios Loumiotis Independent Non-Executive Director
Plutarchos Sakellaris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.-16.00%615
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD-16.14%16 842
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-7.90%6 219
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.-10.28%4 255
AURUBIS AG-2.48%3 956
BAOJI TITANIUM INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-25.72%3 810