  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELHA   GRS281003004

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.

(ELHA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  05/26 10:17:13 am EDT
1.626 EUR   -0.25%
11:57aELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S A : Available only in Greek
11:57aELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S A : Available only in Greek
05/24ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S A : Announcement for the Payment of Dividend
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : Available only in Greek

05/26/2022 | 11:57am EDT
Available only in Greek


Disclaimer

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 15:54:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 3 405 M 3 635 M 3 635 M
Net income 2022 88,3 M 94,3 M 94,3 M
Net Debt 2022 903 M 964 M 964 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,79x
Yield 2022 1,84%
Capitalization 612 M 653 M 653 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 3 494
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Duration : Period :
ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,63 €
Average target price 2,65 €
Spread / Average Target 62,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Spyridon Kokkolis Head-Financial Planning & Reporting
Michael N. Stassinopoulos Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas George Sofis Independent Non-Executive Director
Vasileios Loumiotis Independent Non-Executive Director
Plutarchos Sakellaris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.-11.89%653
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD-19.36%16 233
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-8.48%6 152
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.-15.17%4 242
AURUBIS AG-3.23%3 973
BAOJI TITANIUM INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-26.99%3 742