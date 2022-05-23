ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : IR RELEASE Q1'22
Sales 2022
3 405 M
3 592 M
3 592 M
Net income 2022
88,3 M
93,2 M
93,2 M
Net Debt 2022
903 M
953 M
953 M
P/E ratio 2022
6,48x
Yield 2022
1,93%
Capitalization
583 M
615 M
615 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,44x
EV / Sales 2023
0,37x
Nbr of Employees
3 494
Free-Float
15,2%
Technical analysis trends ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
1,55 €
Average target price
2,65 €
Spread / Average Target
70,5%
