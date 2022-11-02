Advanced search
ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : NNOUNCEMENT FOR THE PUBLICATION OF Q3 2022 TRADING UPDATE

11/02/2022 | 11:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Athens, 02 November 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE PUBLICATION OF Q3 2022 TRADING UPDATE

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A. announces that the announcement and publication of Q3 2022 Trading Update will be made on Thursday 24th of November 2022 (after the end of the trading session of Athens Stock Exchange).

Furthermore, the respective briefing to the analysts regarding the Q3 2022 Trading Update of the companywill be held on Friday, 25th of November 2022 at 15:00 Greece local time via call conference:

Time: 15:00 (GR)

14:00 (CET)

13:00 (UK)

08:00 a.m. (US - New York)

Duration: The teleconference will last approximately 60 minutes. There will be an opportunity for a question and answer session after a short presentation.

Access: In order to participate in the teleconference, please use one of the following numbers:

• Greece: +30 213 009 6000 or +30 210 94 60 800

• United Kingdom: +44 (0) 800 368 1063

• United Kingdom and other countries: +44 (0) 203 059 5872

• United States of America: +1 516 447 5632

Participants from any other country may choose any of the above numbers (please call 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start).

Webcast: The conference call will be Webcast in real time over the Internet and you may join by linking at the internet site:

https://87399.themediaframe.eu/links/elvalhalcor3Q22.html

If you experience any difficulty, please call + 30 210 9460803.

* The company reserves the right to change the above dates, following relevant and timely notification amending the present, according to the Athens Exchange Regulation.


Disclaimer

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 15:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
