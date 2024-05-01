In the event that the quorum required by law is not achieved at the General Meeting on May 23, 2024, the General Meeting will convene again in an Iterative Meeting with the physical presence of the shareholders at the WYNDHAM GRAND ATHENS Hotel, at 2 Megalou Alexandrou Street, 10437 Athens, and with the participation of the shareholders remotely in real-time via teleconference, as set forth below, on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 04:00 p.m..

The items on the Agenda of the Iterative General Meeting shall be the above mentioned.

It should be noted that no new notice for the Iterative General Meeting will be published, in accordance with article 130 par. 2 of L. 4548/2018.

In the same way, i.e. with the physical presence of the shareholders at the WYNDHAM GRAND ATHENS Hotel, at 2 Megalou Alexandrou Street, 10437 Athens, and with the participation of the shareholders remotely in real-time via teleconference, the persons of par. 1 and 2 of article 127 of L. 4548/2018 may also be present at the (initial and Iterative) General Meeting.

Furthermore, in accordance with the provisions of the Company's Articles of Association, the Company provides to shareholders the option to participate remotely, by mail vote, in the vote on the agenda items of the General Meeting on May 23, 2024, and the Iterative Meeting thereof, which will take place before the General Meeting, under the conditions stipulated by the current legislation and the specific provisions of the present Notice.

1. RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE AND VOTE IN THE GENERAL MEETING

Entitled to participate and vote in the General Meeting are only natural or legal persons having shareholder capacity at the start of the 5th day prior to the day of the session of the General Meeting, i.e. on May 18, 2024 ("Record Date"). The aforementioned Record Date shall also apply to the Iterative General Meeting of Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 04:00 p.m., as well as to any adjourned General Meeting, provided that the adjourned meeting is not more than thirty (30) days from the Record Date. If any adjourned General Meeting is more than thirty (30) days away from the Record Date, entitled to participate in such adjourned General Meeting is whoever has shareholder status according to the above at the beginning of the third (3rd) day before the day of the adjourned General Meeting.

Towards the Company, as shareholder entitled to participate and exercise voting right in the General Meeting is considered any person registered, on the Record Date, in the records of the Dematerialized Securities System ("DSS") of the Hellenic Central Securities Depository S.A. ("HCSD") or any person identified as such based on the relevant date through registered intermediaries or other intermediaries, in line with the legislative provisions (L. 4548/2018, L. 4569/2018, L. 4706/2020 and Regulation (ΕU)