NOTICE TO ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY UNDER THE TRADE NAME
"ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A."
AND THE DISTINCTIVE TITLE "ELVALHALCOR S.A."
GENERAL COMMERCIAL REGISTER (G.E.MI.) NR.: 303401000
Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 04:00 p.m.
(Iterative Ordinary General Meeting: Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 04:00 p.m.)
Pursuant to L. 4548/2018 and articles 23 and 24 of the Articles of Association of the société anonyme under the trade name "ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A." and the distinctive title "ELVALHALCOR S.A.", with registered seat in Athens (2 - 4 Mesogeion Ave., P.C. 11527) and General Commercial Register (G.E.MI.) Nr. 303401000 (hereinafter, the "Company"), and following the decision of its Board of Directors dated as of May 1st, 2024, the Shareholders of the Company are hereby invited to participate in the Ordinary General Meeting ("General Meeting") to be held on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 04:00 p.m., with the physical presence of the shareholders at the WYNDHAM GRAND ATHENS Hotel, at 2 Megalou Alexandrou Street, 10437 Athens, and with the participation of the shareholders remotely in real-time via teleconference, in order to discuss and resolve on the following items of the agenda:
AGENDA
Item 1:Presentation and approval of the annual and consolidated financial statements of the financial year 2023 (01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023), along with the relevant reports of the Board of Directors and of the chartered auditors.
Item 2:Approval of the distribution of part of the undistributed profits of previous years.
Item 3:Approval, pursuant to article 108 of L. 4548/2018, of the overall management having taken place during the financial year 2023 (01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023) and release, pursuant to article 117 of L. 4548/2018, of the statutory auditors for the financial year 2023 (01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023).
Item 4:Approval of the remuneration and compensation paid to the members of the Board of Directors and to the committees of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2023 (01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023) and approval of advance payment of remuneration and compensation to members of the Board of
Directors for the financial year 2024 (01.01.2024 - 31.12.2024) and for the time period until the following Ordinary General Meeting according to article 109 of L. 4548/2018.
Item 5:Presentation - approval of the Remuneration Report of the financial year 2023 (01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023) (article 112 of L. 4548/2018).
Item 6:Election of an audit firm for the performance of the audit work for the financial year 2024 (01.01.2024 - 31.12.2024) and approval of the remuneration thereof.
Item 7:Election of a new Board of Directors and designation of the independent non- executive members thereof.
Item 8:Redefining of the type of the Audit Committee, its term, the number and capacity of its members, as well as appointment of its members, in case that it is designated as an independent committee, according to article 44 of L. 4449/2017, as in force. Appointment of a new Audit Committee.
Item 9:Grant of permission, in accordance with article 98 paragraph 1 of L. 4548/2018 to the members of the Board of Directors and the Company's executives to participate in Boards of Directors or in the management of companies of the Company's Group pursuing the same or similar purposes.
Item 10:Establishment of a program for the free allocation of the Company's shares in accordance with the provisions of article 114 of Law 4548/2018 and granting of the relevant authorization to the Board of Directors of the Company.
Item 11:Approval of a program for the acquisition of the Company's own shares, according to article 49 of Law no. 4548/2018, as in force, and authorization of the Board of Directors of the Company for its implementation.
Item 12:Release of a special taxed reserve formed / committed to cover the Company's own participation in an investment subject to law 3299/2004 - commitment of an amount in an extraordinary special reserve to cover the Company's own investment participation subject to the development law 4399/2016 of aided costs of €27.114.700,00.
Item 13:Presentation to the General Meeting of the annual Activity Report of the Audit Committee of the Company of the financial year 2023 (01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023) in accordance with article 44 paragraph 1 point i) of L. 4449/2017, as in force.
Item 14:Presentation to the General Meeting of the Report of the Independent Non- Executive members of the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with article 9 par. 5 of L. 4706/2020, as in force.
Item 15:Various announcements.
In the event that the quorum required by law is not achieved at the General Meeting on May 23, 2024, the General Meeting will convene again in an Iterative Meeting with the physical presence of the shareholders at the WYNDHAM GRAND ATHENS Hotel, at 2 Megalou Alexandrou Street, 10437 Athens, and with the participation of the shareholders remotely in real-time via teleconference, as set forth below, on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 04:00 p.m..
The items on the Agenda of the Iterative General Meeting shall be the above mentioned.
It should be noted that no new notice for the Iterative General Meeting will be published, in accordance with article 130 par. 2 of L. 4548/2018.
In the same way, i.e. with the physical presence of the shareholders at the WYNDHAM GRAND ATHENS Hotel, at 2 Megalou Alexandrou Street, 10437 Athens, and with the participation of the shareholders remotely in real-time via teleconference, the persons of par. 1 and 2 of article 127 of L. 4548/2018 may also be present at the (initial and Iterative) General Meeting.
Furthermore, in accordance with the provisions of the Company's Articles of Association, the Company provides to shareholders the option to participate remotely, by mail vote, in the vote on the agenda items of the General Meeting on May 23, 2024, and the Iterative Meeting thereof, which will take place before the General Meeting, under the conditions stipulated by the current legislation and the specific provisions of the present Notice.
1. RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE AND VOTE IN THE GENERAL MEETING
Entitled to participate and vote in the General Meeting are only natural or legal persons having shareholder capacity at the start of the 5th day prior to the day of the session of the General Meeting, i.e. on May 18, 2024 ("Record Date"). The aforementioned Record Date shall also apply to the Iterative General Meeting of Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 04:00 p.m., as well as to any adjourned General Meeting, provided that the adjourned meeting is not more than thirty (30) days from the Record Date. If any adjourned General Meeting is more than thirty (30) days away from the Record Date, entitled to participate in such adjourned General Meeting is whoever has shareholder status according to the above at the beginning of the third (3rd) day before the day of the adjourned General Meeting.
Towards the Company, as shareholder entitled to participate and exercise voting right in the General Meeting is considered any person registered, on the Record Date, in the records of the Dematerialized Securities System ("DSS") of the Hellenic Central Securities Depository S.A. ("HCSD") or any person identified as such based on the relevant date through registered intermediaries or other intermediaries, in line with the legislative provisions (L. 4548/2018, L. 4569/2018, L. 4706/2020 and Regulation (ΕU)
2018/1212), as well as the Rulebook of the Hellenic Central Securities Depository (Government Gazette Β' 1007/16.03.2021).
The shareholder status is verified by any means provided by law and in any case by means of information obtained by the Company until prior to the beginning of the General Meeting by the HCSD or through the above intermediaries in line with the above provisions. A shareholder may participate in the General Meeting through confirmations or notices of articles 5 and 6 of Regulation (EU) 2018/1212, which are provided by the intermediary, except if the General Meeting refuses said participation for good reason which justifies such refusal in line with the applicable provisions (art. 19 par. 1 L. 4569/2018, art. 124 par. 5 L. 4548/2018).
The exercise of the said rights does not require the blocking of the shares of the holder or the observance of any other similar procedure, which may restrict the ability to sell and transfer shares in the period between the Record Date and the relevant General Meeting (initial or Iterative).
Shareholders that do not comply with the deadline of par. 4 of article 128 of L. 4548/2018, i.e. that have not submitted in writing or by electronic means the appointment of proxy or representative, if any, to the Company at least forty-eight (48) hours before the designated date of the General Meeting, participate in the General Meeting, unless the General Meeting refuses such participation for important reason which justifies such refusal.
2. REMOTE PARTICIPATION AND VOTE AT THE GENERAL MEETING IN REAL TIME BY TELECONFERENCE
In order for shareholders to participate and vote in the General Meeting on May 23, 2024, or at the Iterative Meeting thereof, if any, remotely, in real-time by teleconference and by the use of electronic means, without their physical presence, they or their proxy, if any, must create and use an electronic shareholder account at the internet platform that has been developed by the Athens Exchange Group to provide remote General Meeting services, in real-time, by teleconference to listed companies on the website https://axia.athexgroup.gr.
The internet platform is provided by the company "Hellenic Central Securities Depository S.A.", while the ZOOM tool/service team from ZOOM Video Communications Inc. is used for the teleconference.
In order to access the internet platform, a personal computer, a smartphone or a tablet, with a browser installed, and internet access are required.
In order for a shareholder or his/her proxy to create an account on the internet platform above, a valid electronic mail (email) account and a mobile telephone number are required by the shareholder or his/her proxy.
If, on accessing the internet platform, the above information entered by the shareholder does not match the data registered in the Dematerialized Securities System or the identification data and provided to the Company by the Hellenic Central Securities Depository S.A. or through intermediaries, in the context of services to facilitate shareholder identification for remote General Meetings, which are provided to listed companies in accordance with part 3 of Resolution Nr. 8 of the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Central Securities Depository S.A. "Technical terms and procedures for the provision of the Registry, Corporate and Other Related Actions Service", as well as the document "Terms and conditions for the remote Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders". The shareholder shall proceed to notification, or/and update of their above information in order to create the account.
To this end and in order to avoid any malfunctions, Shareholders are requested to address themselves to the Participant in the Securities Account in the D.S.S. or another intermediary acting as custodian of the Shareholder through which their shares are kept, so as to notify and/or update their valid email address and mobile telephone number for their identification.
Further instructions to participate in the General Meeting (initial and iterative) by teleconference will be posted on the Company's website.
For any questions and instructions, shareholders may contact the Shareholders Service and Corporate Announcements Department of the Company, by e-mail to the electronic address ir@elvalhalcor.com, or by phone to the phone nr. (+30) 22620 48961 (responsible person: Mr. Dimitrios Theodorakatos) during business days, from 9:00 to 17:00.
Furthermore, starting with the publication hereof and until the end of the General Meeting, information in support matters will be provided to the shareholders and their representatives at the telephone number +30 210 3366426 or by email at the address AXIAeShareholdersMeeting@athexgroup.gr.
On the date of the General Meeting, in order to participate in the proceedings of the General Meeting, the shareholders should log in via the Online Platform in time, at least fifteen (15) minutes before the opening time of the General Meeting announced in the present Invitation and declare the number of voting rights with which they will participate in the General Meeting and vote and, if they wish, modify this number (to the lower one).
Shareholders that will participate in the General Meeting by teleconference in real-time are taken into consideration for the formation of the quorum and majority and will be able to exercise their rights effectively during the General Meeting.
Shareholders who are successfully connected to the internet platform will be able to participate in the General Meeting in real-time by teleconference through a link that will be sent to them via email.
By activating the ZOOM application through the link at the beginning of the General Meeting, the Shareholders will have the ability to:
- follow the proceedings of the General Meeting by electronic or audio-visual means,
- be given the floor and address the General Meeting orally during the General Meeting,
while at the same time, through the internet platform, they will have the ability to:
- vote in real time during the General Meeting on the agenda items,
- receive information on the recording of their vote.
3. PROCEDURE FOR REMOTE PARTICIPATION IN THE VOTE BEFORE THE GENERAL MEETING (MAIL VOTE)
Ι. In addition, shareholders have the option to participate remotely, in person or by proxy, in the vote on the agenda items of the General Meeting that will take place before the General Meeting, under the terms of article 126 of L. 4548/2018.
Specifically, shareholders that wish to participate in and vote remotely on the items of the General Meeting that will take place before the General Meeting, can make use of the following options:
- Either to exercise the right to vote before the General Meeting through the internet platformhttps://axia.athexgroup.gr, in which they will have previously created an account and will have successfully registered as described in B above, during the time period from Monday, May 20th, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. and until twenty-four(24) hours before the date of the General Meeting (i.e. until May 22, 2024, at 04:00 p.m. at the latest).
- Either to fill in, sign, with the signature authenticated, and send or deposit the «Mail Vote Form» to the registered offices of the Company (at 2-4 Mesogeion Ave., 11527 Athens) or to the Shareholders Service and Corporate Announcements Department of the Company (address: 16 Himaras Str., 15125 Maroussi, Attica), or fax it to the nr. 22620 48911, or send it, digitally signed by using a recognized digital signature (qualified certificate) by the proxy or the shareholder, via e-mail to the electronic address ir@elvalhalcor.com, at least twenty-four(24) hours before the date of session of the General Meeting (i.e. until May 22, 2024, at 04:00 p.m., at the latest).
The "Mail Vote Form" is available to shareholders in printed form at the registered offices of the Company (at 2-4 Mesogeion Ave., 11527 Athens) and at the Shareholders Service and Corporate Announcements Department of the Company (at 16 Himaras Str., 15125 Maroussi, Attica), and in electronic form on the Company's website (https://www.elvalhalcor.com/el/investor-relations/shareholder-
information/shareholders-meetings/).
- Either to participate on the basis of confirmations or notifications of articles 5 and 6 of Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 provided by intermediaries.
Shareholders that vote as above before the General Meeting are counted to form the quorum and majority, provided that the votes in question have been received by the Company by 04:00 p.m. on May 22, 2024, at the latest.
ΙΙ. It is noted that shareholders that wish to appoint proxies to participate remotely in the vote on the items of the General Meeting which will take place before the General Meeting, may appoint up to one (1) proxy. The appointment of a proxy must take place at least forty-eight(48) hours before the date of the General Meeting (i.e. by 04:00 p.m. on May 21, 2024, at the latest), as specifically set forth below in4 II.
After this deadline, it will not be possible to participate by proxy in the vote that will take place before the General Meeting.
ΙΙΙ. If the quorum in order to decide the agenda, as required by Law and the Company's Articles of Association, is not achieved during the session of May 23, 2024, at the Iterative General Meeting which will take place on May 30, 2024, at 04:00 p.m., the right to vote remotely, by mail vote, must be exercised again, by a vote that will take place before the Iterative General Meeting, in the following ways:
- Either by exercising again the right to vote before the Iterative General Meeting through the internet platformhttps://axia.athexgroup.gr, in which they will have previously created an account and will have successfully registered as described in B above, during the time period from May 27, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., and until twenty-four(24) hours before the date of the Iterative General Meeting (i.e. until May 29, 2024, at 04:00 p.m., at the latest).
- Either by filling in, signing, with the signature authenticated, and sending or depositing the «Mail Vote Form» to the registered offices of the Company (at 2-4 Mesogeion Ave., 11527 Athens) or to the Shareholders Service and Corporate Announcements Department of the Company (address: 16 Himaras Str., 15125 Maroussi, Attica), or faxing it to the nr. 22620 48911, or sending it, digitally signed by using a recognized digital signature (qualified certificate) by the proxy or the shareholder, via e-mail to the electronic address ir@elvalhalcor.com, at least twenty- four (24) hours before the date of session of the Iterative General Meeting (i.e. until May 29, 2024, at 04:00 p.m., at the latest).
- Either to participate on the basis of confirmations or notifications of articles 5 and 6 of Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 provided by intermediaries.
Shareholders that vote as above before the Iterative General Meeting are counted for the formation of the quorum and majority, provided that the votes in question are received by the Company by May 29, 2024, at 04:00 p.m., at the latest.
ΙV. For the Iterative General Meeting on 31.05.2021, if any, shareholders that had not appointed a proxy for the initial General Meeting, or shareholders that wish to replace the proxy that had been appointed, in order to participate remotely at the vote that will take place before the Iterative General Meeting, may appoint up to one (1) proxy, whose appointment must be made at least forty-eight(48) hours before the date of the Iterative General Meeting (i.e. by May 28, 2024, at 04:00 p.m., at the latest), as specifically mentioned below in 4 II.
After that date, it will not be possible to participate by proxy at the vote that will take place before the Iterative General Meeting.
For any questions and instructions, shareholders may contact the Shareholders Service and Corporate Announcements Department of the Company, by e-mail to the electronic address ir@elvalhalcor.com, or by phone to the phone nr. (+30) 22620 48961 (responsible person: Mr. Dimitrios Theodorakatos) during business days, from 9:00 to 17:00.
In addition, shareholders are requested to confirm that the "Mail Vote Form" is successfully sent to and received by the Company, and may, for this purpose, contact the Shareholders Service and Corporate Announcements Department of the Company, by e-mail to the electronic address ir@elvalhalcor.com, or by phone to the phone nr. (+30) 22620 48961 (responsible person: Mr. Dimitrios Theodorakatos) during business days, from 9:00 to 17:00.
4. PARTICIPATION PROCESS AND VOTE BY PROXY
Ι. The shareholder may participate in the General Meeting and may vote either in person or by proxy. Each shareholder may appoint up to three (3) proxy holders. However, if the shareholder owns shares in the Company that appear in more than one Investor Securities Account, such limitation shall not prevent the shareholder from appointing, in respect of the General Meeting, separate proxy holders for the shares appearing in each Investor Securities Account. A proxy appointment can be freely revoked. A proxy holder holding proxies from several shareholders may cast votes differently for each shareholder.
Shareholders may appoint a proxy for one or more General Meetings and for a specific period of time. The proxy votes in accordance with the shareholder's instructions, if there are any. Non-compliance by the proxy with the instructions received does not affect the validity of the decisions of the General Meeting, even if the proxy's vote was decisive in achieving the majority. The shareholder's proxy must file the voting instructions for at least one (1) year from the date of session of the initial General Meeting or the Iterative General Meeting.
The proxy holder must disclose to the Company, before the start of the General Meeting, any particular facts that may be of relevance for shareholders in assessing the
risk that the proxy holder may pursue interests other than those of the shareholder. Within the meaning intended in this paragraph, a conflict of interest may arise in particular when the proxy holder: (a) is a controlling shareholder of the Company or is another entity controlled by such shareholder; (b) is a member of the Board of Directors or in general the management of the Company, or of a shareholder exercising control of the Company or of another legal person or entity controlled by a shareholder exercising control of the Company; (c) is an employee or an auditor of the Company, or of a shareholder exercising control of the Company or of another legal person or entity controlled by a shareholder exercising control of the Company; (d) is a spouse or a first degree relative of any of the natural persons referred to in cases (a) to (c) hereinabove.
The appointment and revocation or replacement of a proxy holder shall be made in writing or by electronic means that are submitted to the Company at least forty-eight
- hours prior to the date of the General Meeting. Notification of the appointment and revocation or replacement of the proxy by electronic means is by electronic mail to the email address referred to in the Notice to the General Meeting or in the case of shareholders being identified through intermediaries, based on confirmations or notifications of articles 5 and 6 of Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 provided by the intermediaries.
ΙΙ. Specifically for the participation of the shareholders by proxy at the General
Meeting on May 23, 2024 (or the Iterative Meeting thereof), remotely in real-timeby teleconference, or for the participation of the shareholders by proxy in the vote on the items of the General Meeting that will take place before the General Meeting, each
shareholder or the Participant of the Securities Account in the D.S.S. or another intermediary acting as custodian of the Shareholder through which their shares are kept, can appoint up to one (1) proxy, whose appointment must be made at least forty- eight (48) hours before the date of the General Meeting (i.e. by 04:00 p.m. on May 21, 2024, at the latest, for the initial General Meeting, and by May 28, 2024, at 04:00 p.m., at the latest, for the Iterative General Meeting).
Upon receipt of the information above by the Company, and based on the email address and mobile telephone of the proxy, as stated in the proxy form, an account is created for the proxy on the internet platform and the proxy is informed by email in order to activate the account so as to be able to exercise the rights of the shareholder in accordance with the above referred under 2 and 3.
The Company has made available forms:
- To appoint a proxy to participate in the General Meeting on May 23, 2024; and
- To appoint a proxy to vote on the agenda items of the General Meeting that will take place before the General Meeting.
These forms are available to shareholders in printed form at the registered offices of the Company (2 - 4 Mesogeion Ave., 11527 Athens), at the Shareholders Service and
Corporate Announcements Department of the Company (at 16 Himaras Str., 15125 Maroussi, Attica), and in electronic form on the Company's website (https://www.elvalhalcor.com/el/investor-relations/shareholder-information/shareholders-meetings/).
The respective form, must be completed, signed, with the signature authenticated, and sent or deposited to the registered offices of the Company (at 2-4 Mesogeion Ave., 11527 Athens) or to the Shareholders Service and Corporate Announcements Department of the Company (16 Himaras Str., 15125 Maroussi, Attica), or sent by fax to the fax nr. 22620 48911, or sent, digitally signed by using a recognized digital signature (qualified certificate), via e-mail to the electronic address ir@elvalhalcor.com, at least forty-eight (48) hours before the date of session of the General Meeting (i.e. until 04:00 p.m. on May 21, 2024, at the latest, for the initial General Meeting, and by May 28, 2024, at 04:00 p.m., at the latest, for the Iterative General Meeting).
Shareholders are requested to confirm the successful dispatch of the proxy appointment form and its receipt by the Company and may, for this purpose, contact the Shareholders Service and Corporate Announcements Department of the Company, by e-mail to the electronic address ir@elvalhalcor.com, or by phone to the phone nr. (+30) 22620 48961 (responsible person: Mr. Dimitrios Theodorakatos) during business days, from 9:00 to 17:00.
5. MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS' RIGHTS
- At the request of shareholders representing one twentieth (1/20) of the paid-up share capital, the Board of Directors shall include additional items in the agenda of the General Meeting, which has already been convened, provided that the relevant request is received by the Board of Directors until May 08, 2023, i.e. at least fifteen (15) days prior to the General Meeting. The additional items of the agenda must be published or notified, under the responsibility of the Board of Directors, in accordance with article 122 of L. 4548/2018, at least seven (7) days before the General Meeting, i.e. until May 16, 2023, inclusive. The request to include additional items in the agenda is accompanied by a justification or a draft decision for approval by the General Meeting and the revised agenda is published in the same manner as the previous agenda, on May 10, 2023, i.e. thirteen (13) days prior to the date of the General Meeting, and at the same time it is made available to the shareholders on the Company's website along with the justification or the draft resolution that has been submitted by the shareholders, according to the provisions of article 123 paragraph 4 of L. 4548/2018, as in force. If these items of the agenda are not published, the requesting shareholders are entitled to request the postponement of the general meeting in accordance with paragraph 5 of article 141 of L. 4548/2018 and to proceed to the publication themselves, as stipulated by the second subparagraph of this paragraph, at the Company's cost.
