ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : Notice for Shareholders Extraordinary General Meeting

Taking into consideration the measures and instructions of the State against the consequences of the spread of Covid-19 and in accordance with the provisions of articles 120 par. 3 and 125 par. 1 of L. 4548/2018, as in force, the General Meeting on November 5th, 2021, and the Iterative Meeting thereof will take place remotely, in real-time by teleconference and the use of electronic means, under the conditions stipulated by the current legislation and the specific provisions in the present Notice.

Furthermore, in accordance with the provisions of the Company's Articles of Association, the Company provides to shareholders the option to participate remotely, by mail vote, in the vote on the agenda items of the General Meeting on November 5th, 2021, and the Iterative Meeting thereof, which will take place before the General Meeting, under the conditions stipulated by the current legislation and the specific provisions of the present Notice.

RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE AND VOTE IN THE GENERAL MEETING

Entitled to participate and vote in the General Meeting are only natural or legal persons having shareholder capacity at the start of the 5th day prior to the day of the session of the General Meeting, i.e. on October 31st, 2021 ("Record Date"). The aforementioned Record Date shall apply also to any adjourned meeting, as well as to the Iterative General Meeting of Friday, November 12th, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

Towards the Company, as shareholder entitled to participate and exercise voting right in the General Meeting is considered any person registered, on the Record Date, in the records of the Dematerialized Securities System ("DSS") of the Hellenic Central Securities Depository S.A. ("HCSD") or any person identified as such based on the relevant date through registered intermediaries or other intermediaries, in line with the legislative provisions (L. 4548/2018, L. 4569/2018, L. 4706/2020 and Regulation (ΕU) 2018/1212), as well as the Rulebook of the Hellenic Central Securities Depository (Government Gazette Β' 1007/16.03.2021).

The shareholder status is verified by any means provided by law and in any case by means of information obtained by the Company until prior to the beginning of the General Meeting by the HCSD or through the above intermediaries in line with the above provisions. A shareholder may participate in the General Meeting through confirmations or notices of articles 5 and 6 of Regulation (EU) 2018/1212, which are provided by the intermediary, except if the General Meeting refuses said participation for good reason which justifies such refusal in line with the applicable provisions (art. 19 par. 1 L. 4569/2018, art. 124 par. 5 L. 4548/2018).

The exercise of the said rights does not require the blocking of the shares of the holder or the observance of any other similar procedure, which may restrict the ability to sell and transfer shares in the period between the Record Date and the relevant General Meeting (initial or Iterative).