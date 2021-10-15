ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : Notice for Shareholders Extraordinary General Meeting
10/15/2021 | 11:22am EDT
NOTICE TO EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY UNDER THE TRADENAME
"ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A."
AND THE DISTINCTIVE TITLE "ELVALHALCOR S.A."
General Commercial Register (G.E.MI.) Nr. 303401000
Friday, November 5th, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.
(Iterative Ordinary General Meeting: Friday, November 12th, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.)
Pursuant to L. 4548/2018 and articles 23 and 24 of the Articles of Association of the société anonyme under the trade name "ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A." and the distinctive title "ELVALHALCOR S.A.", with registered seat in Athens (2 - 4 Mesogeion Ave., P.C. 11527) and General Commercial Register (G.E.MI.) Nr. 303401000 (hereinafter, the "Company"), and following the decision of its Board of Directors dated as of October 15th, 2021, the Shareholders of the Company are hereby invited to participate remotely in real-time via teleconference at the Ordinary General Meeting ("General Meeting") to be held on Friday, November 5th, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., in order to discuss and resolve on the following items of the agenda:
AGENDA ITEMS
Issuance of a common bond loan to be listed in the Athens Stock Exchange.
Announcement of the election of a member of the Board of Directors of the Company, as a temporary independent non-executive member, in replacement of a resigned independent non-executive member - Decision on the appointment/election of a replacement of the resigned member as an independent non-executive member.
Various announcements.
In the event that the quorum required by law is not achieved at the General Meeting on November 5th, 2021, the General Meeting will convene again in an Iterative Meeting remotely in real-time by teleconference, as set forth below, on Friday, November 12th, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.
The items on the Agenda of the Iterative General Meeting shall be the above mentioned.
It should be noted that no new notice for the Iterative General Meeting will be published, in accordance with article 130 par. 2 of L. 4548/2018.
1
Taking into consideration the measures and instructions of the State against the consequences of the spread of Covid-19 and in accordance with the provisions of articles 120 par. 3 and 125 par. 1 of L. 4548/2018, as in force, the General Meeting on November 5th, 2021, and the Iterative Meeting thereof will take place remotely, in real-time by teleconference and the use of electronic means, under the conditions stipulated by the current legislation and the specific provisions in the present Notice.
Furthermore, in accordance with the provisions of the Company's Articles of Association, the Company provides to shareholders the option to participate remotely, by mail vote, in the vote on the agenda items of the General Meeting on November 5th, 2021, and the Iterative Meeting thereof, which will take place before the General Meeting, under the conditions stipulated by the current legislation and the specific provisions of the present Notice.
RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE AND VOTE IN THE GENERAL MEETING
Entitled to participate and vote in the General Meeting are only natural or legal persons having shareholder capacity at the start of the 5th day prior to the day of the session of the General Meeting, i.e. on October 31st, 2021 ("Record Date"). The aforementioned Record Date shall apply also to any adjourned meeting, as well as to the Iterative General Meeting of Friday, November 12th, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.
Towards the Company, as shareholder entitled to participate and exercise voting right in the General Meeting is considered any person registered, on the Record Date, in the records of the Dematerialized Securities System ("DSS") of the Hellenic Central Securities Depository S.A. ("HCSD") or any person identified as such based on the relevant date through registered intermediaries or other intermediaries, in line with the legislative provisions (L. 4548/2018, L. 4569/2018, L. 4706/2020 and Regulation (ΕU) 2018/1212), as well as the Rulebook of the Hellenic Central Securities Depository (Government Gazette Β' 1007/16.03.2021).
The shareholder status is verified by any means provided by law and in any case by means of information obtained by the Company until prior to the beginning of the General Meeting by the HCSD or through the above intermediaries in line with the above provisions. A shareholder may participate in the General Meeting through confirmations or notices of articles 5 and 6 of Regulation (EU) 2018/1212, which are provided by the intermediary, except if the General Meeting refuses said participation for good reason which justifies such refusal in line with the applicable provisions (art. 19 par. 1 L. 4569/2018, art. 124 par. 5 L. 4548/2018).
The exercise of the said rights does not require the blocking of the shares of the holder or the observance of any other similar procedure, which may restrict the ability to sell and transfer shares in the period between the Record Date and the relevant General Meeting (initial or Iterative).
2
Shareholders that do not comply with the deadline of par. 4 of article 128 of L. 4548/2018, i.e. that have not submitted in writing or by electronic means the appointment of proxy or representative, if any, to the Company at least forty-eight
hours before the designated date of the General Meeting, participate in the General Meeting, unless the General Meeting refuses such participation for important reason which justifies such refusal.
Β. REMOTE PARTICIPATION AND VOTE AT THE GENERAL MEETING IN REAL TIME BY TELECONFERENCE
In order for shareholders to participate and vote in the General Meeting on November 5th, 2021, or at the Iterative Meeting thereof, if any, which will take place remotely, in real-time by teleconference and by the use of electronic means, without their physical presence, they or their proxy, if any, must create and use an electronic shareholder account at the internet platform that has been developed by the Athens Exchange Group to provide remote General Meeting services, in real-time, by teleconference to listed companies on the website https://axia.athexgroup.gr.
The internet platform is provided by the company "Hellenic Central Securities Depository S.A.", while the WEBEX tool/service team from Cisco Hellas SA is used for the teleconference.
In order to access the internet platform, a personal computer, a smartphone or a tablet, with a browser installed, and internet access are required.
In order for a shareholder or his/her proxy to create an account on the internet platform above, a valid electronic mail (email) account and a mobile telephone number are required by the shareholder or his/her proxy.
If, on accessing the internet platform, the above information entered by the shareholder does not match the data registered in the Dematerialized Securities System or the identification data and provided to the Company by the Hellenic Central Securities Depository S.A. or through intermediaries, in the context of services to facilitate shareholder identification for remote General Meetings, which are provided to listed companies in accordance with part 3 of Resolution Nr. 8 of the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Central Securities Depository S.A. "Technical terms and procedures for the provision of the Registry, Corporate and Other Related Actions Service", as well as the document "Terms and conditions for the remote Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders". The shareholder shall proceed to notification, or/and update of their above information in order to create the account.
To this end and in order to avoid any malfunctions, Shareholders are requested to address themselves to the Participant in the Securities Account in the D.S.S. or another intermediary acting as custodian of the Shareholder through which their
3
shares are kept, so as to notify and/or update their valid email address and mobile telephone number for their identification.
Further instructions to participate in the General Meeting (initial and iterative) by teleconference will be posted on the Company's website.
For any questions and instructions, shareholders may contact the Shareholders Service and Corporate Announcements Department of the Company, by e-mail to the electronic address ir@elvalhalcor.com, or by phone to the phone nr. (+30) 22620 48640 (responsible person: Mr. Alexandros Kompotis) during business days, from 9:00 to 17:00.
Furthermore, starting with the publication of the present and until the end of the General Meeting, a help desk will operate that will provide information and support to shareholders and their representatives at + 30 210 3366 120 or by email at the address AXIAeShareholdersMeeting@athexgroup.gr.
Shareholders that will participate in the General Meeting by teleconference in real-time are taken into consideration for the formation of the quorum and majority and will be able to exercise their rights effectively during the General Meeting.
Shareholders who are successfully connected to the internet platform will be able to participate in the General Meeting in real-time by teleconference through a link that will be sent to them via email.
By activating the Cisco Webex application through the link at the beginning of the General Meeting, the Shareholders will have the ability to:
follow the proceedings of the General Meeting by electronic or audio-visual means,
be given the floor and address the General Meeting orally during the General Meeting,
while at the same time, through the internet platform, they will have the ability to:
vote in real time during the General Meeting on the agenda items,
receive information on the recording of their vote.
PROCEDURE FOR REMOTE PARTICIPATION IN THE VOTE BEFORE THE GENERAL MEETING (MAIL VOTE)
Ι. In addition, shareholders have the option to participate remotely, in person or by proxy, in the vote on the agenda items of the General Meeting that will take place before the General Meeting.
Specifically, shareholders that wish to participate in and vote remotely on the items of the General Meeting that will take place before the General Meeting, can make use of the following options:
4
Either to exercise the right to vote before the General Meeting through the internet platformhttps://axia.athexgroup.gr, in which they will have previously created an account and will have successfully registered as described in B above, during the time period from Monday 01.11.2021 at 10:00 a.m. and untiltwenty-four(24) hours before the date of the General Meeting (i.e. until 04.11.2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the latest).
Either to fill in, sign, with the signature authenticated, and send or deposit the «Mail Vote Form» to the registered offices of the Company (at 2-4 Mesogeion Ave., 11527 Athens) or to the Shareholders Service and Corporate Announcements Department of the Company (address: 16 Himaras Str., 15125 Maroussi, Attica), or fax it to the nr. 22620 48911, or send it, digitally signed by using a recognized digital signature (qualified certificate) by the proxy or the shareholder, via e-mail to the electronic address ir@elvalhalcor.com, at leasttwenty-four(24) hours before the date of session of the General Meeting (i.e. until 04.11.2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the latest).
The "Mail Vote Form" is available to shareholders in printed form at the registered offices of the Company (at 2-4 Mesogeion Ave., 11527 Athens) and at the Shareholders Service and Corporate Announcements Department of the Company (at 16 Himaras Str., 15125 Maroussi, Attica), and in electronic form on the Company's
Either to participate on the basis of confirmations or notifications of articles 5 and 6 of Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 provided by intermediaries.
Shareholders that vote as above before the General Meeting are counted to form the quorum and majority, provided that the votes in question have been received by the Company by 10:00 a.m. on 04.11.2021 at the latest.
ΙΙ. It is noted that shareholders that wish to appoint proxies to participate remotely in the vote on the items of the General Meeting which will take place before the General Meeting, may appoint up to one (1) proxy. The appointment of a proxy must take place at least forty-eight(48) hours before the date of the General Meeting (i.e. by 10:00 a.m. on 03.11.2021 at the latest), as specifically set forth below in D II.
After this deadline, it will not be possible to participate by proxy in the vote that will take place before the General Meeting.
ΙΙΙ. If the quorum in order to decide the agenda, as required by Law and the Company's Articles of Association, is not achieved during the session of November 5th, 2021, at the Iterative General Meeting which will take place on November 12th, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. the right to vote remotely, by mail vote, must be exercised again, by a vote that will take place before the Iterative General Meeting, in the following ways:
5
