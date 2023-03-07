Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELHA   GRS281003004

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.

(ELHA)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10:39 2023-03-07 am EST
1.740 EUR   +2.59%
12:35pElvalhalcor Hellenic Copper And Aluminium Industry s A : Press Release for Financial Results 2022
PU
12:16pElvalhalcor Hellenic Copper And Aluminium Industry s A : Press release for the financial results fy 2022
PU
03/06Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper And Aluminium Industry s A : Announcement for briefing on fy 2022 financial results
PU
ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : PRESS RELEASE FOR THE FINANCIAL RESULTS FY 2022

03/07/2023 | 12:16pm EST
See the attached Press Release.

20230307PressReleaseΕΝ_final

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 17:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 2 883 M 3 079 M 3 079 M
Net income 2021 112 M 119 M 119 M
Net Debt 2021 787 M 841 M 841 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,22x
Yield 2021 1,62%
Capitalization 636 M 680 M 680 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 3 494
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Duration : Period :
ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,70 €
Average target price 2,80 €
Spread / Average Target 65,1%
Managers and Directors
Spyridon Kokkolis Head-Financial Planning & Reporting
Michael N. Stassinopoulos Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas George Sofis Independent Non-Executive Director
Vasileios Loumiotis Independent Non-Executive Director
Plutarchos Sakellaris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.4.69%680
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO.,LTD2.62%13 455
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM & TITANIUM RESOURCES CO., LTD.12.05%6 716
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-3.29%6 236
AURUBIS AG22.63%4 357
IMERYS14.20%3 748