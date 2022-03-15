Log in
    ELHA   GRS281003004

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.

(ELHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : Press Release for Financial Results 2021

03/15/2022 | 01:42pm EDT
2021 Financial Results

Financial

Results

2021

Financial Results 2021

Growth and historic high sales

  • Dynamic growth of 16.3% in sales volumes and 42.1% in turnover
  • Operational profitability (a-EBITDA) at EUR 166.8 million, up by 22.9% versus 2020

2021 closed with ElvalHalcor reaching a historic high in terms of sales. The uptrend, which started during the last quarter of 2020, was maintained throughout 2021, with especially strong recovery in both building and construction, as well as the automotive and transportation industries, which had lagged during the previous year, adversely affecting the aluminium segment. As a result, sales volumes grew by 16.3%, driven primarily by the aluminium segment products, which were up by 21.3%, followed by the copper segment products, up by 7.9% versus the 2020.

Ιncreased demand led to a rapid increase in the LME metal prices. The average price of copper was EUR 7,881/t (46.1% higher versus 2020) and the average price of aluminium was EUR 2,101/t (increased by 41.0% compared to 2020). The combination of increased volumes and metal prices resulted in historically high sales revenue of EUR 2,883.0 million for 2021 (a 42.1% increase compared to EUR 2,028.6 million for 2020).

Group

Company

Amount in €' 000

2021

2020 *

2021

2020 *

Sales

2,883,042

2,028,588

1,969,822

1,405,660

Gross profit

234,826

134,762

149,159

86,588

EBITDA

215,312

121,409

144,988

82,179

a-EBITDA

166,835

135,782

113,602

89,325

ΕΒΙΤ

146,909

59,421

98,554

40,192

Net financial result

(30,873)

(25,218)

(21,166)

(17,806)

Profit before tax

132,417

38,783

100,456

22,386

Profit after tax

113,915

29,366

88,245

16,954

Profit after tax & non-controlling interests

111,689

28,309

88,245

16,954

Earnings per share (€)

0.2976

0.0754

0.2352

0.0452

* 2020 figures have been restated pursuant to IAS 19 and the effect is presented in Annual Financial Statements.

The increase in sales volumes and the positive impact of increased consumption of scrap offset the negative pressure from the rise in the price of natural gas. As a result, ElvalHalcor's adjusted consolidated earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortisation, metal result, and other incidental costs (a-EBITDA), which are a more accurate reflection of operational profitability, rose by 22.9%, reaching EUR 166.8 million versus EUR 135.8 million for the prior-year.

The uptrend in metal prices positively impacted the accounting results from metal, which reached a profit of EUR 56.1 million for 2021 versus a loss of EUR 9.0 million for 2020. Supported by the positive metal result, gross profit increased to EUR 234.8 million versus EUR 134.7 million in 2020. Furthermore, it is also worth noting that safeguarding of the Company's personnel and stakeholders from the effects of the pandemic continued throughout the period, with EUR 4.1 million of expenses attributable to this included in the consolidated results versus EUR 4.0 million during 2020. Consolidated profit before tax, interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 215.3 million versus EUR 121.4 for the year 2020.

On the other hand, the increased metal prices drove up the Group's working capital and net debt increased by EUR 164 million versus the closing of 2020. This negative effect of net debt resulted in an increase in financial costs, with net financial result reaching EUR 30.9 million for the nine months versus EUR 25.2 million for 2020, despite the Group gradually decreasing the cost of debt. A key action to optimize the debt structure of the Group and the Company was the successful issuance of a common bond loan of EUR 250 million, traded in the Athens Stock Exchange, the success of which confirmed the trust of the investor community in the Group's and the Company's rising prospects.

Finally, profit after tax amounted to EUR 113.9 million (including the positive effect of the EUR 22 million valuation pertaining to the distribution of shares of Cenergy Holdings posted in H1'21) versus EUR 29.4 million for 2020, with profit after tax and non-controlling interest reaching EUR 111.7 million for 2021 or EUR 0.2976 per share, up from EUR 28.3 million for 2020 or EUR 0.0754 per share.

Per segment analysis

Sales

EBITDA

a-EBITDA

EBIT

EBT

€'000

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

Aluminium

1,340,307

975,805

124,300

78,746

108,336

86,552

78,790

37,975

56,238

26,580

Copper

1,542,735

1,052,783

91,012

42,664

58,499

49,231

68,120

21,447

76,179

12,203

Total

2,883,042

2,028,588

215,312

121,409

166,835

135,782

146,909

59,421

132,417

38,783

Aluminium

In 2021, the aluminium segment achieved an impressive increase in the sales volumes, well above the 2019 levels, and by 21.3% versus 2020, whereas sales amounted to EUR 1,340.3 million, increased by 37.4%. The segment was positively affected by the recovery of the automotive and transportation and the building and construction industries, managing to take advantage of the gradually increasing production capacity by integrating the new, state of the art, hot rolling mill in the production (Tandem). Earnings before taxes amounted to EUR 56.2 million versus EUR 26.6 million for the respective prior-year 2020, while the a- EBITDA amounted to a profit of EUR 108.3 million in 2021 versus EUR 86.6 million in 2020.

In regards to the investment programme, after the operation of Tandem, the second phase of the planned investments has started, with the amount of EUR 130 million invested in PPE, out of which EUR 99.5 million were dedicated to the production facilities of the aluminium rolling facilities of the Company in Oinofyta, Greece.

Copper

In 2021, the copper segment marked an increase in sales volumes by 7.9%, with the uninterrupted uptrend of the last years fuelled by the the full recovery of copper alloy extrusion products, which surpassed their pre-pandemic sales volumes, and the growth of sales volumes of copper and copper alloy rolled products. Boosted by the increased copper prices in the international markets, sales revenue amounted to EUR 1,542.7 million, marking an increase of 46.5%. Profit before tax amounted to a profit of EUR 76.2 million versus EUR 12.2 million in 2020, also affected by the positive metal result and the positive effect of the valuation Cenergy Holdings' shares, while a-EBITDA improved to EUR 58.5 million in the 2021 versus EUR 49.2 million in the respective previous year.

In regards to investments for 2021, EUR 15.2 million were invested for the completion of the investment programmes, out of which an amount of EUR 7.3 million was directed to the production facilities of the Company in Oinofyta, while EUR 6.4 million were invested by the subsidiary Sofia Med for the implementation of upgrades in order to increase the range of offered rolling products.

Prospects for 2022

For 2022, the rising prices of energy are expected to set a more striking effect, since historically high prices are being reported, causing inflationary pressures and concerns about glogal growth. The Group is trying to minimise any effects, using cash flow hedging for part of the Natural Gas cost and passing on to prices any increased costs, while demand conditions remain favourable and allow for this. In addition it is worth noting that in regards to the developing conflict in the region of Ukraine, the Group in 2021 had sales in Russia that amounted to 0.9% and in Ukraine that amounted to 0.6% of the total turnover, while at Company level the respective percentages were 1% and 0.6%. Both markets are not important as to the size, and the related quantities can easily be absorbed by other markets in which there is demand for the products of both the Group and the Company. It is worth noting, that the Group and the Company were purchasing raw materials from the Russian market, in the form of primary aluminium. Still, the Russian market corresponds to only 5%-7% of total purchases and it is possible to be replaced by other sources without any significant repercussions to the unhindered operation of the Company and the Group. Finally, Etem Systems LLC, based in Ukraine is a commercial company with total assets of EUR 274 thousand, sales of EUR 1,054 thousand and a net profit after taxes of EUR 30 thousand for the year of 2021. As a result, and considering the financial figures of the said entity, the Group and the Company reasonably assume that they will not have any significant effect on their financial figures.

In conclusion, in spite of the various factors of uncertainty, ElvalHalcor looks upon the future with optimism, as it is properly positioned to utilise its extensive product portfolio, as well as its strategic advantages, such as the customer-centric philosophy, the international orientation with more than 91% of sales directed outside Greece, and high agility, which provide the ability to capitalise on any future opportunity. To that end, the significant investments which were just completed or are in the execution phase, have an important key role. The aforementioned investments, are focused on sectors and products with strong growth potential in the context of the circular economy and sustainability, which further enhance the Company's production capacity and its utilisation, allowing ElvalHalcor to maintain its growth momentum.

Consolidated Condensed

Statement of Financial Position

31/12/2021

31/12/2020

ASSETS

€' 000

€' 000

Non-current assets

1,123,801

1,060,421

Inventories

697,605

503,773

Trade receivables

298,243

254,606

Other current assets

19,950

5,683

Cash and cash equivalents

91,144

33,838

TOTAL ASSETS

2,230,742

1,858,321

EQUITY & LIABILITIES

Share Capital

146,344

146,344

Other Company's shareholders equity

643,874

623,838

Company's shareholders equity

789,219

770,182

Minority rights

19,098

14,352

Total Equity

808,316

778,534

Long term borrowings liabilities

672,504

463,186

Provisions / Other long term liabilities

101,331

86,270

Short term borrowings liabilities

205,694

193,663

Other short term liabilities

442,896

330,668

Total Liabilities

1,422,425

1,073,787

TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES

2,230,742

1,858,321

Condensed Consolidated

31/12/2021

31/12/2020

Statement of Cash Flows

Net cash flows from Operating activities Net cash flows from Investing activities Net cash flows from Financing activities

Net (reduction)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents

€'

€' 000

000

22,295

86,685

(169,337)

(127,295)

204,348

25,760

57,306

(14,850)

Disclaimer

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 17:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
