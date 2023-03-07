ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : Press Release for Financial Results 2022

Full Year 2022 Results

Financial Results 2022 Strong growth and operational Profitability Significant increase in consolidated revenue by 28.8% and sales volumes by 5.2%

Robust operational profitability (a-EBITDA) at EUR 271.2 million, up by 62.6% vs 2021.

(a-EBITDA) at EUR 271.2 million, up by 62.6% vs 2021. Profit after tax at EUR 162.0 million vs. EUR 113.9 million in 2021, an increase of 42.3% Despite the challenges of the geopolitical situation, increased energy costs, rising interest rates, and high inflationary pressures in most segments of the economy that affected the second semester of 2022, the ElvalHalcor Group continued its upward trend. Sales showed a significant increase of 28.8%, reaching EUR 3,714.0 million in 2022, compared to EUR 2,883.0 million in 2021. The revenue increase is attributable to increased sales volume in the aluminium segment, higher metal prices, as well as improved conversion prices. Sales volume rose by 5.2%, as the Group leveraged the strong demand mainly in segments with high growth, due to global sustainability megatrends, in which the Group has focused its investments, such as the rigid aluminium packaging for food and beverages and the transportation segments. LME metal prices following their peak in Q1'22, moved downwards until they stabilised in the second semester of 2022, while the average prices were higher than those of the previous year. The average price of aluminium increased by 21.8%, reaching EUR 2,557/tn in 2022, compared to EUR 2,101/tn in 2021. The average price of copper reached EUR 8,334/tn versus EUR 7,881/tn in the respective prior year, an increase of 5.7%, while the average price for of Zinc was EUR 3,299/tn versus EUR 2,548/tn in 2021, increased by 29.5%. Group Company Amounts in €' 000 For the 12 months until For the 12 months until 31.12.2022 31.12.2021 31.12.2022 31.12.2021 Sales 3,714,015 2,883,042 2,616,208 1,969,822 Gross profit 352,323 234,826 230,655 149,159 EBITDA 326,163 215,312 220,719 144,988 a-EBITDA 271,217 166,835 180,034 113,814 ΕΒΙΤ 256,250 146,909 174,607 98,554 Net financial result (41,537) (30,873) (10,669) (21,166) Profit before tax 199,823 132,417 129,980 100,456 Profit after tax 161,889 113,915 111,495 88,245 Profit after tax & non-controlling interests 159,286 111,689 111,495 88,245 Earnings per share 0.4245 0.2976 0.2971 0.2352 Consolidated adjusted earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortisation, metal result, and other exceptional items (a-EBITDA), which better reflect the operational profitability of the Company, increased by 62.6% reaching EUR 271.2 million versus EUR 166.8 million compared to the respective prior year, driven by the improved conversion prices and the increase in sales volume.

Consolidated gross profit rose to EUR 352.4 million compared to EUR 234.9 million in 2021, while consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 326.2 million compared to EUR 215.3 million in the prior year. The accounting metal result positively affected the above figures, standing at EUR 61.5 million for the fiscal year versus EUR 56.1 million for 2021. Consolidated net financial result rose to EUR 41.6 million in 2022 vs EUR 30.9 million in the prior year. This increase is attributable to the rise in net debt due to increased working capital needs, the increased investment programme, and interest rates. More specifically, the increased metal prices, higher production and sales volumes, as well as the temporary stock in semi-finished products, caused by the scheduled revamping of the extrusion press of the copper and alloys extrusion division of the Company, which was successfully completed in October, significantly affected the Group's working capital during the fiscal year. These factors increased net debt by EUR 168.5 million compared to 31.12.2021. In order to counter the imminent increase in interest rates, the Group hedged a portion of its variable rate loans through interest rate swaps and took out a fixed rate loan. Finally, consolidated profits after tax reached EUR 162.0 million in 2022 versus EUR 113.9 million in 2021. Profit after tax and non-controlling interest rose to EUR 159.3 million in 2022 or (EUR 0.4245 per share), compared to EUR 111.7 million in 2021 (or EUR 0.2976 per share). Per segment analysis For the 12 Sales EBITDA a-EBITDA EBIT EBT months until €'000 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Aluminium 1,927,453 1,340,307 247,589 124,300 204,954 108,336 199,667 78,790 171,879 56,238 Copper 1,786,562 1,542,735 78,575 91,012 66,262 58,499 56,583 68,120 27,944 76,179 Total 3,714,015 2,883,042 326,163 215,312 271,217 166,835 256,250 146,909 199,823 132,417 Net Debt €'000 2022 2021 Aluminium 664,149 495,958 Copper 291,409 291,097 Σύνολο 955,559 787,054 Aluminium segment The aluminium segment continued its upward trend, with turnover increasing by 43.8% and reaching EUR 1,927.5 million versus EUR 1,340.3 million in 2021. The segment was positively affected by the increase in sales volumes by 8.2% versus 2021. The segment responded to the high demand for its products, leveraging on the increased production capacity of the new cold rolling mill, which commenced its productive operation during the second semester of 2022. Earnings before taxes of the segment amounted to profits of EUR 171.9 million against EUR 56.2 million for 2021, while a-EBITDA reached a profit of EUR 205.0 million in 2022 versus EUR 108.3 million in 2021. Net debt of the segment rose to EUR 664.1 million on 31.12.2022, recording an increase by EUR 168.2 million compared to 31.12.2021, as a result of the high investment program, the increased metal prices of aluminium, and increased sales volume. The second phase of the investment program, which will further increase the plant's production capacity, is rapidly approaching its completion. More specifically, the new cold rolling mill has already commenced its operation, while the new lacquering line is in the final stages of test operation. New investments in PPE reached EUR 160.0 million, out of which EUR 139.8 million were dedicated to the production facilities of the Aluminium Rolling Division of the Company in Oinofyta. These investments include the acquisition of land and buildings, which in the long run will be used as a logistics center for storing and transporting products. Finally, regarding the war in Ukraine, the aluminium segment recorded an impairment loss of EUR 2.4 million for the year due to the revised assessment for the commercial subsidiaries of ETEM S.A.

Copper Revenue of the copper segment rose to EUR 1,786.6 million vs. EUR 1,542.7 million in the respective prior year, boosted by the increased metal prices in international markets and increased conversion prices which absorbed increases in production costs. Sales volumes dropped slightly by 0.5% in the fiscal year, as the second semester marked a reduction in sales volume of copper tubes and copper alloys extruded products. Sales volumes of flat rolled products dropped slightly due to the change in sales mix towards more demanding, high added-value products, although overall demand remained stable for the second semester. On the contrary, extruded copper products (bus bars) continued their upward trend. Profits before tax amounted to EUR 27.9 million versus EUR 76.2 million in 2021 (which has been positively affected by the extraordinary profit from distribution in kind of Cenergy Holdings shares by EUR 22.1 million) negatively affected by the impairments for the revised assumptions for the subsidiaries of the segment of EUR 9.8 million. A-EBITDA improved and reached EUR 66.3 million in 2022 compared to EUR 58.5 million in the previous year, as a result of the change in sales mix and increased conversion prices. Net debt stood at EUR 291.4 million on 31.12.2022, at the same level of 31.12.2021, as a result of the increased operational profitability, in conjunction with the successful management of the working capital and the minor investment plan of the segment. Regarding investments for 2022, these amounted to EUR 12.1 million, out of which EUR 7.3 million were related to investments in the production facilities of the copper and alloys extrusion division of the Company, while EUR 3.5 million were related to investments in the subsidiary Sofia Med. Outlook Fiscal year 2023 commenced with a de-escalation of energy prices, while inflationary pressures, the raised concerns about global economic recession and the continued increases in interest rates still exist. Nevertheless, ElvalHalcor anticipates the future with optimism, as it is well-positioned to leverage on its diversified product portfolio, as well as its strategic advantages, such as its customer-centric philosophy, the international orientation of sales, with no dependency on countries or geographical areas, which provide the ability to capitalise on any future opportunity. To that end, the significant investments which have either just been completed or are in the execution phase, play an important key role. The aforementioned investments, which further enhance its production capacity, are focused on sectors and products with strong growth potential driven by the megatrends of circular economy, transition to climate neutrality as well as urbanisation and sustainability. This allows ElvalHalcor to successfully respond to this trend and maintain its growth momentum.