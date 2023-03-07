Advanced search
    ELHA   GRS281003004

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.

(ELHA)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10:39 2023-03-07 am EST
1.740 EUR   +2.59%
12:35pElvalhalcor Hellenic Copper And Aluminium Industry s A : Press Release for Financial Results 2022
PU
12:16pElvalhalcor Hellenic Copper And Aluminium Industry s A : Press release for the financial results fy 2022
PU
03/06Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper And Aluminium Industry s A : Announcement for briefing on fy 2022 financial results
PU
ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : Press Release for Financial Results 2022

03/07/2023 | 12:35pm EST
Full Year

2022 Results

Financial Resuts

2022

Athens, 7th of March 2023

Financial Results 2022

Strong growth and operational Profitability

  • Significant increase in consolidated revenue by 28.8% and sales volumes by 5.2%
  • Robust operational profitability (a-EBITDA) at EUR 271.2 million, up by 62.6% vs 2021.
  • Profit after tax at EUR 162.0 million vs. EUR 113.9 million in 2021, an increase of 42.3%

Despite the challenges of the geopolitical situation, increased energy costs, rising interest rates, and high inflationary pressures in most segments of the economy that affected the second semester of 2022, the ElvalHalcor Group continued its upward trend. Sales showed a significant increase of 28.8%, reaching EUR 3,714.0 million in 2022, compared to EUR 2,883.0 million in 2021. The revenue increase is attributable to increased sales volume in the aluminium segment, higher metal prices, as well as improved conversion prices.

Sales volume rose by 5.2%, as the Group leveraged the strong demand mainly in segments with high growth, due to global sustainability megatrends, in which the Group has focused its investments, such as the rigid aluminium packaging for food and beverages and the transportation segments.

LME metal prices following their peak in Q1'22, moved downwards until they stabilised in the second semester of 2022, while the average prices were higher than those of the previous year. The average price of aluminium increased by 21.8%, reaching EUR 2,557/tn in 2022, compared to EUR 2,101/tn in 2021. The average price of copper reached EUR 8,334/tn versus EUR 7,881/tn in the respective prior year, an increase of 5.7%, while the average price for of Zinc was EUR 3,299/tn versus EUR 2,548/tn in 2021, increased by 29.5%.

Group

Company

Amounts in €' 000

For the 12 months until

For the 12 months until

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

Sales

3,714,015

2,883,042

2,616,208

1,969,822

Gross profit

352,323

234,826

230,655

149,159

EBITDA

326,163

215,312

220,719

144,988

a-EBITDA

271,217

166,835

180,034

113,814

ΕΒΙΤ

256,250

146,909

174,607

98,554

Net financial result

(41,537)

(30,873)

(10,669)

(21,166)

Profit before tax

199,823

132,417

129,980

100,456

Profit after tax

161,889

113,915

111,495

88,245

Profit after tax & non-controlling interests

159,286

111,689

111,495

88,245

Earnings per share

0.4245

0.2976

0.2971

0.2352

Consolidated adjusted earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortisation, metal result, and other exceptional items (a-EBITDA), which better reflect the operational profitability of the Company, increased by 62.6% reaching EUR 271.2 million versus EUR 166.8 million compared to the respective prior year, driven by the improved conversion prices and the increase in sales volume.

Consolidated gross profit rose to EUR 352.4 million compared to EUR 234.9 million in 2021, while consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 326.2 million compared to EUR 215.3 million in the prior year. The accounting metal result positively affected the above figures, standing at EUR 61.5 million for the fiscal year versus EUR 56.1 million for 2021.

Consolidated net financial result rose to EUR 41.6 million in 2022 vs EUR 30.9 million in the prior year. This increase is attributable to the rise in net debt due to increased working capital needs, the increased investment programme, and interest rates. More specifically, the increased metal prices, higher production and sales volumes, as well as the temporary stock in semi-finished products, caused by the scheduled revamping of the extrusion press of the copper and alloys extrusion division of the Company, which was successfully completed in October, significantly affected the Group's working capital during the fiscal year.

These factors increased net debt by EUR 168.5 million compared to 31.12.2021. In order to counter the imminent increase in interest rates, the Group hedged a portion of its variable rate loans through interest rate swaps and took out a fixed rate loan.

Finally, consolidated profits after tax reached EUR 162.0 million in 2022 versus EUR 113.9 million in 2021. Profit after tax and non-controlling interest rose to EUR 159.3 million in 2022 or (EUR 0.4245 per share), compared to EUR 111.7 million in 2021 (or EUR 0.2976 per share).

Per segment analysis

For the 12

Sales

EBITDA

a-EBITDA

EBIT

EBT

months until

€'000

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

Aluminium

1,927,453

1,340,307

247,589

124,300

204,954

108,336

199,667

78,790

171,879

56,238

Copper

1,786,562

1,542,735

78,575

91,012

66,262

58,499

56,583

68,120

27,944

76,179

Total

3,714,015

2,883,042

326,163

215,312

271,217

166,835

256,250

146,909

199,823

132,417

Net Debt

€'000 2022 2021

Aluminium

664,149

495,958

Copper

291,409

291,097

Σύνολο

955,559

787,054

Aluminium segment

The aluminium segment continued its upward trend, with turnover increasing by 43.8% and reaching EUR 1,927.5 million versus EUR 1,340.3 million in 2021. The segment was positively affected by the increase in sales volumes by 8.2% versus 2021. The segment responded to the high demand for its products, leveraging on the increased production capacity of the new cold rolling mill, which commenced its productive operation during the second semester of 2022. Earnings before taxes of the segment amounted to profits of EUR 171.9 million against EUR 56.2 million for 2021, while a-EBITDA reached a profit of EUR 205.0 million in 2022 versus EUR 108.3 million in 2021.

Net debt of the segment rose to EUR 664.1 million on 31.12.2022, recording an increase by EUR 168.2 million compared to 31.12.2021, as a result of the high investment program, the increased metal prices of aluminium, and increased sales volume.

The second phase of the investment program, which will further increase the plant's production capacity, is rapidly approaching its completion. More specifically, the new cold rolling mill has already commenced its operation, while the new lacquering line is in the final stages of test operation. New investments in PPE reached EUR 160.0 million, out of which EUR 139.8 million were dedicated to the production facilities of the Aluminium Rolling Division of the Company in Oinofyta. These investments include the acquisition of land and buildings, which in the long run will be used as a logistics center for storing and transporting products.

Finally, regarding the war in Ukraine, the aluminium segment recorded an impairment loss of EUR 2.4 million for the year due to the revised assessment for the commercial subsidiaries of ETEM S.A.

Copper

Revenue of the copper segment rose to EUR 1,786.6 million vs. EUR 1,542.7 million in the respective prior year, boosted by the increased metal prices in international markets and increased conversion prices which absorbed increases in production costs. Sales volumes dropped slightly by 0.5% in the fiscal year, as the second semester marked a reduction in sales volume of copper tubes and copper alloys extruded products. Sales volumes of flat rolled products dropped slightly due to the change in sales mix towards more demanding, high added-value products, although overall demand remained stable for the second semester. On the contrary, extruded copper products (bus bars) continued their upward trend. Profits before tax amounted to EUR 27.9 million versus EUR 76.2 million in 2021 (which has been positively affected by the extraordinary profit from distribution in kind of Cenergy Holdings shares by EUR 22.1 million) negatively affected by the impairments for the revised assumptions for the subsidiaries of the segment of EUR 9.8 million. A-EBITDA improved and reached EUR 66.3 million in 2022 compared to EUR 58.5 million in the previous year, as a result of the change in sales mix and increased conversion prices.

Net debt stood at EUR 291.4 million on 31.12.2022, at the same level of 31.12.2021, as a result of the increased operational profitability, in conjunction with the successful management of the working capital and the minor investment plan of the segment.

Regarding investments for 2022, these amounted to EUR 12.1 million, out of which EUR 7.3 million were related to investments in the production facilities of the copper and alloys extrusion division of the Company, while EUR 3.5 million were related to investments in the subsidiary Sofia Med.

Outlook

Fiscal year 2023 commenced with a de-escalation of energy prices, while inflationary pressures, the raised concerns about global economic recession and the continued increases in interest rates still exist. Nevertheless, ElvalHalcor anticipates the future with optimism, as it is well-positioned to leverage on its diversified product portfolio, as well as its strategic advantages, such as its customer-centric philosophy, the international orientation of sales, with no dependency on countries or geographical areas, which provide the ability to capitalise on any future opportunity. To that end, the significant investments which have either just been completed or are in the execution phase, play an important key role. The aforementioned investments, which further enhance its production capacity, are focused on sectors and products with strong growth potential driven by the megatrends of circular economy, transition to climate neutrality as well as urbanisation and sustainability. This allows ElvalHalcor to successfully respond to this trend and maintain its growth momentum.

Consolidated

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

Statement of Financial Position

ASSETS

€' 000

€' 000

Non-current assets

1,221,651

1,123,801

Inventories

861,922

697,605

Trade receivables

316,489

298,321

Other current assets

20,705

19,872

Cash and cash equivalents

35,195

91,144

Assets held for sale

77,867

-

TOTAL ASSETS

2,533,828

2,230,742

EQUITY & LIABILITIES

Share Capital

146,344

146,344

Other Company's shareholders equity

817,763

642,874

Company's shareholders equity

Minority rights

Total Equity

Long term borrowings liabilities

Provisions / Other long-term liabilities

Short term borrowings liabilities

Other short-term liabilities

Liabilities directly associated with the assets held for sale

Total Liabilities

TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES

Condensed Consolidated

Statement of Cash Flows

Net cash flows from Operating activities Net cash flows from Investing activities Net cash flows from Financing activities

Net (reduction)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents

964,107 789,219

14,264 19,098

978,372 808,316

783,692 672,504

104,872 101,331

207,061 205,694

438,718 442,896

21,113-

1,555,457 1,422,425

2,533,828 2,230,742

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

€' 000

€' 000

28,892

22,294

(180,514)

(169,337)

95,672

204,349

(55,949)

57,306

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
