    ELHA   GRS281003004

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.

(ELHA)
ElvalHalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : joins once again the in the list of “The Most Sustainable Companies in Greece 2020” which highlight the Business Roadmap of Sustainable Development in Greece

02/08/2022 | 12:22pm EST
For the 5th consecutive year, ElvalHalcor joins "The Most Sustainable Companies in Greece". Together with 30 other companies, ElvalHalcor was evaluated, based on its business performance with ESG criteria in the "Sustainability Performance Directory" and participated in the list "The Most Sustainable Companies in Greece 2022".

The 31, in total, companies which make up "The Most Sustainable Companies in Greece 2022", are the leaders of Sustainable Development in our country. The Most Sustainable Companies in Greece 2022 were presented on Monday, February 7, during an event, hosted by the QualityNet Foundation.

ElvalHalcor's participation in this list, for yet another year, confirms the Company's strategy and continuous commitment to sustainable development, by applying responsible business practices.

ElvalHalcor's growth is founded on responsible principles and business practice, in order to build a better future for its stakeholders and society as a whole. The Company invests substantially and systematically in its human resources, placing particular emphasis on their training and development, whilst having the health and safety of its people and partners as a top priority. It focuses on environmental protection and climate change prevention practices and emphasizes on the circular economy model, supporting the transition to a green economy. All initiatives and responsible practices implemented by ElvalHalcor are described in detail in the Sustainability Report published on an annual basis (https://www.elvalhalcor.com/el/sustainability/reporting/overview/).

Disclaimer

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 17:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 2 029 M 2 318 M 2 318 M
Net income 2020 28,5 M 32,5 M 32,5 M
Net Debt 2020 623 M 712 M 712 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
Yield 2020 0,59%
Capitalization 717 M 819 M 819 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 2 992
Free-Float -
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,91 €
Average target price 2,80 €
Spread / Average Target 46,6%
Managers and Directors
Periklis Christos Sapountzis Director General & Executive Director
Spyridon Kokkolis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Theodosios Panagioti Papageorgopoulos Executive Chairman
Nikolaos Ioannis Galetas Independent Non-Executive Director
Natalia Nicolaidis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.3.24%819
BHP GROUP LIMITED14.19%170 698
RIO TINTO PLC12.76%123 458
GLENCORE PLC8.76%72 244
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC12.17%55 598
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.47%33 526