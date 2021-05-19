Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ASSUMPTION OF DUTIES OF LEGAL COUNSEL

Athens, 19.05.2021

ANNOUNCEMENT

The company under the trade name 'ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.' (hereinafter referred to as the 'Company') announces to the investors, pursuant to article 17 paragraph 1 of Regulation (ΕU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of April 16th, 2014, and article 2 paragraph 2 section (e) of the decision of the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission Nr. 3/347/12.07.2005, that Mr. Petros Christopoulos of Athanasios, Attorney at Law at the Supreme Civil and Criminal Court of Greece, assumes the duties of legal counsel of the Company.

Mr. Petros Christopoulos has more than twenty years of experience in commercial law, especially corporate law and capital market law, and in the provision of legal services to companies in the capital market sector.

