Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELHA   GRS281003004

ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.

(ELHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S A : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ASSUMPTION OF DUTIES OF LEGAL COUNSEL

05/19/2021 | 10:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Athens, 19.05.2021

ANNOUNCEMENT

The company under the trade name 'ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.' (hereinafter referred to as the 'Company') announces to the investors, pursuant to article 17 paragraph 1 of Regulation (ΕU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of April 16th, 2014, and article 2 paragraph 2 section (e) of the decision of the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission Nr. 3/347/12.07.2005, that Mr. Petros Christopoulos of Athanasios, Attorney at Law at the Supreme Civil and Criminal Court of Greece, assumes the duties of legal counsel of the Company.

Mr. Petros Christopoulos has more than twenty years of experience in commercial law, especially corporate law and capital market law, and in the provision of legal services to companies in the capital market sector.

About ElvalHalcor

ElvalHalcor is a leading global industrial producer of aluminium and copper products. The Company was formed in December 2017 via the merger of ELVAL and HALCOR. ElvalHalcor currently holds a leading position in Europe in the copper tubes sector, while also having established its leading position within the global aluminum rolling industry. The Company has over 80 years of experience and know-how, a strong production base across 17 state-of-the-art production plants and a market presence in over 100 countries. ElvalHalcor offers sustainable solutions and products in dynamically developing markets such as packaging, transportation, building and construction, heating, cooling and air conditioning and RES. ElvalHalcor′s growth focuses on investing in technology and sustainable development, thereby creating value for its stakeholders. For more information about the Company, please visit the website www.elvalhalcor.com.

Disclaimer

Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 14:47:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
10:48aELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : Announcement for assumption of duties of ..
PU
10:12aELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : Q1'21 Financial Results
PU
05/18ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : Announcement for Briefing for Q1'21 Tradi..
PU
05/18ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : Announcement for briefing on q1 2021 trad..
PU
05/18ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : Ir release q1 2021
PU
05/18ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : Announcement for q1'21 trading update
PU
05/14ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : Announcement for the publication of q1 20..
PU
05/13ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : Announcement for Q1'21 Trading Update
PU
04/29ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : Announcement for Change in Financial Cale..
PU
04/29ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUM : Notice to Annual Ordinary General Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 384 M 2 912 M 2 912 M
Net income 2021 53,4 M 65,2 M 65,2 M
Net Debt 2021 640 M 782 M 782 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 1,68%
Capitalization 781 M 953 M 953 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 2 992
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,70 €
Last Close Price 2,08 €
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Periklis Christos Sapountzis Director General & Executive Director
Spyridon Kokkolis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Theodosios Panagioti Papageorgopoulos Executive Chairman
Nikolaos Ioannis Galetas Independent Non-Executive Director
Natalia Nicolaidis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S.A.22.35%953
BHP GROUP19.07%183 059
RIO TINTO PLC14.26%147 770
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC36.52%58 187
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.20.71%39 874
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)43.70%19 098